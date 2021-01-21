Girls weightlifting
The North Port girls weightlifting team had six lifters take home individual first place finishes on the way to a district title on Wednesday afternoon at Venice High.
The Bobcats won the three-school district with 50 points, followed by Venice (33) and Riverdale (20).
North Port top finishers: Kaylie Beaulieu 110-pound weight class (215 total), Katarina Wilburn 119-pound weight class (300 total), Tristain Atwood 154-pound weight class (375 total), Madison Atwood 169-pound weight class (380 total), Tatiana Boyd 183-pound weight class (240 total) and Shantay Reid Unlimited weight class (335 total).
Venice top finishers: Sofia Dolmanet 101-pound weight class (215 total), Kylie Flaherty-Cohn 129-pound weight class (310 total) and Jayce Tippmann 139-pound weight class (300 total).
Boys basketballSarasota Riverview 66, North Port 34
For the fourth time in five games, the Bobcats failed to break 40 points as their losing streak reached seven games.
Sarasota Riverview improved to 14-4 while North Port slipped to 6-11. Both are headed to Charlotte this weekend to participate in the Wally Keller Classic. North Port will meet Riverdale at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday. Riverview will face Bartow at 6:20 p.m.
Sarasota Christian 55, Imagine 46
The Sharks hung tough with the Blazers on Thursday, trailing 24-19 at the half and were still within a possession in the fourth quarter before Sarasota Christian pulled away.
Imagine fell behind by 12 points at one point in the third quarter but closed withing 38-35 in the fourth. Sarasota Christian then salted the game away with 10 consecutive points.
The Sharks fell to 8-7 with the defeat. They will play host to Community Christian on Friday.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 53, Lakewood Ranch 50
The Lady Mantas avenged an early-season loss on Thursday night in a three-point win over the Mustangs.
The Mantas took a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and never lost the lead — limiting turnovers at the end of the game. Senior Taylor Moormann led with 14 points. Sophomore Bre Carroll added 13 points while freshman Taylor Orris added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Lemon Bay (14-6) hosts Venice at 7 tonight
Boys soccerCardinal Mooney 1, Lemon Bay 0
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team lost, 1-0, to Cardinal Mooney on Thursday night.
“They played very well, but the turf was like a brand new game for them,” Mantas coach Mark Hertz wrote in a text message. “Definitely an experience.
“We were the better team but could not put the ball in the net.”
Lemon Bay (7-6-3) will now await seeding for the district tournament — with its regular-season finale against Sarasota canceled.
Port Charlotte 4, Imagine School 1
Kendrick Cryer scored two goals and assisted on another as the Pirates beat the Sharks, 4-1, on Thursday.
Jonah Katz and Lushane White each added a goal for the Pirates in the win.
Port Charlotte (3-11-2) will host Mariner on Friday.
