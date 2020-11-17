Girls basketball
Venice 45, DeSoto County 44
Liv Sleight was fouled at the buzzer and hit the free-throw to push the Venice girls basketball team to a 45-44 win over DeSoto County on Tuesday night.
Kylie Poole led Venice (1-0) with 11 points while Jayda Lanham (8 points), Nicole Beatty (7 points) and Ella Opstanick (7 points) helped keep pace with the Bulldogs until the end.
Venice will next play at Riverview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Port Charlotte 74, Cypress Lake 16
Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 23 points and dished out 10 assists to lead the Port Charlotte girls basketball team to a 74-16 win over Cypress Lake.
The Pirates (2-0) also had big nights from Alysa Taylor (15 points), Bryanna Griffiths (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Madyson Ratliff (9 points).
Port Charlotte will next play Cape Coral at home on Monday.
Lemon Bay 48, Hardee 40
Katelyn Ziarnicki made seven three-pointers and finished with 24 points as the Lemon Bay girls basketball team beat Hardee, 48-40, in Tuesday night’s season opener.
Freshman Taylor Orris made her varsity debut with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Lemon Bay (1-0) will next play at Oasis at 6 p.m. Thursday.
IMG Academy 60, Charlotte 36
The Tarpons lost their season opener at IMG Academy, 60-36, on Tuesday night.
D’Yanis Jimenez (13 points) and Kristen Lowers (8 points) led the way for Charlotte.
The Tarpons (0-1) will have a chance to bounce back at Dunbar at 7:30 Friday night.
