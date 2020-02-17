BASEBALL
Tampa Prep 3, North Port 2
The North Port baseball team dropped its regular season opener, 3-2, to Tampa Prep at the Packer Invitational 2020 at Largo High School in Tampa on Monday night.
Brandon Long struck out eight Terrapins as he allowed just two hits over five innings, earning a no decision for the Bobcats. Laz Salazar led the offense with a 2-for-4 night.
North Port (0-1) will play again in the Packer Invitational on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte 9, Port Charlotte 0
Results were not sent in for this game.
