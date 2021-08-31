The Lemon Bay girls golf team shot a 206 to defeat North Port at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood on Tuesday.
North Port's Kaitlyn Rogers was atop the leader board with a 42, followed two strokes back by Lemon Bay's Madison Hanson and the Bobcats' Sydney Stevenson at 44.
The Mantas' Marie L'Abbe was next at 47, followed by teammate Saleen Massey, 10 strokes back.
Boys golf
Bobcats hold off Tarpons
CJ Kemble shot a 41 as he led the North Port boys golf team to a 182-195 win over Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
Stefan Iwasiw (46), Austin Harrelson (46) and Brayden Spain (49) rounded out the scoring for North Port. Gavin Croke (45) and Clayton Hayse (47) led Charlotte in the loss.
North Port will next play at Lemon Bay on Tuesday while Charlotte will next play in the St. John Neumann Invite on Wed., Sept. 8.
Volleyball
DeSoto outlasts North Port
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season with a five-set victory against the visiting Bobcats.
DeSoto County won, 21-25, 25-6, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14.
North Port coach Chassity Taylor said it was a fun match for spectators, save for the Bobcats’ breakdown in the second set.
“We beat ourselves with countless mistakes in that set,” Taylor said, adding the team’s serve receiving was the primary culprit. “And we just couldn’t bounce back.”
DeSoto County will face a tough test on Thursday when it travels to Sebring (4-1). North Port fell to 2-2 with the loss and will have little time to lick its wounds, playing host to Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
Barron Collier sweeps Pirates
In a rematch of last year's regional semifinal, Barron Collier gained a measure of revenge by sweeping Port Charlotte on its own court.
The visiting Cougars (7-1) defeated the Pirates 25-12, 25-14, 25-18, dropping Port Charlotte to 1-2. Last year, the Cougars had entered the postseason undefeated and had been rolling before the Pirates stunned them in Naples.
Port Charlotte will try to get back on track Wednesday at North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.