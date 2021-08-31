Girls golf

Lemon Bay defeats North Port

The Lemon Bay girls golf team shot a 206 to defeat North Port at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood on Tuesday.

North Port's Kaitlyn Rogers was atop the leader board with a 42, followed two strokes back by Lemon Bay's  Madison Hanson and the Bobcats' Sydney Stevenson at 44.

The Mantas' Marie L'Abbe was next at 47, followed by teammate Saleen Massey, 10 strokes back.

Boys golf

Bobcats hold off Tarpons

CJ Kemble shot a 41 as he led the North Port boys golf team to a 182-195 win over Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. 

Stefan Iwasiw (46), Austin Harrelson (46) and Brayden Spain (49) rounded out the scoring for North Port. Gavin Croke (45) and Clayton Hayse (47) led Charlotte in the loss. 

North Port will next play at Lemon Bay on Tuesday while Charlotte will next play in the St. John Neumann Invite on Wed., Sept. 8. 

Volleyball


DeSoto outlasts North Port

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season with a five-set victory against the visiting Bobcats.

DeSoto County won, 21-25, 25-6, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14.

North Port coach Chassity Taylor said it was a fun match for spectators, save for the Bobcats’ breakdown in the second set.

“We beat ourselves with countless mistakes in that set,” Taylor said, adding the team’s serve receiving was the primary culprit. “And we just couldn’t bounce back.”

DeSoto County will face a tough test on Thursday when it travels to Sebring (4-1). North Port fell to 2-2 with the loss and will have little time to lick its wounds, playing host to Port Charlotte on Wednesday.

Barron Collier sweeps Pirates

In a rematch of last year's regional semifinal, Barron Collier gained a measure of revenge by sweeping Port Charlotte on its own court.

The visiting Cougars (7-1) defeated the Pirates 25-12, 25-14, 25-18, dropping Port Charlotte to 1-2. Last year, the Cougars had entered the postseason undefeated and had been rolling before the Pirates stunned them in Naples.

Port Charlotte will try to get back on track Wednesday at North Port.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments