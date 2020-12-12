Girls basketball
St. Neumann 52, Lemon Bay 40
The Lady Mantas (6-2) fell behind early against the Saint John Neumann Celtics Saturday then fought back to take the lead just before the third-quarter, only to fall 52-40 in the end.
Missed shots and turnovers ended up being the difference in the game, according to Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones.
The Lady Mantas travel to DeSoto County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccerCharlotte wins by forfeit
The Charlotte High boys’ soccer team (4-6-1) won by forfeit in Saturday’s home game against Sarasota Military Academy.
The Tarpons travel to Fort Myers to take on Dunbar on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
