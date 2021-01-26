Chick-fil-A offering nuggets, scholarships
The Chick-fil-A at Pelican Plaza will be selling cold chicken nugget and chicken strip trays for the Super Bowl. Trays cost $40 after tax, and $8 of that cost will go toward funding one of several scholarships — to be given out to Venice High students who are determined to have good character.
Orders for trays will be accepted through Feb. 3 and can be be picked up from Venice High on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.
To place an order, search 'Chick-fil-A Pelican Plaza' on Facebook and scroll down to the post about the promotion, where a link to the form can be found.
Boys basketball blows by Sarasota
The Venice boys basketball team beat Sarasota, 88-70, on Monday night in a district matchup.
“We played a complete game,” Indians coach Mike Montgomery said in a text message. “All eight guys contributed. Jayshon, Myles and Tristan played outstanding. Bench players all came in and contributed.”
Boys soccer holds off Pirates
The Venice boys soccer team called up seven junior varsity players for Monday night’s 4-3 win over Port Charlotte.
Diego Heredia led the Indians with two goals while Max Mergos and Luca Rueda added one apiece.
Girls soccer blanks Canterbury
Rachel Dalton scored a pair of goals as the Venice girls soccer team beat Canterbury, 3-0, on Monday night.
Eileen Solomon added the Indians’ third goal and Ashton Pennell recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season.
Parent meeting for freshmen football
The parents or guardians of incoming freshmen students at Venice High are welcome to attend a parent meeting on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.
