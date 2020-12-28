Chick-fil-A Classic

Poor free throw shooting doomed the North Port boys, who came up short against Cardinal Mooney in the first round of the tournament at Bradenton Christian, falling 49-47.

North Port converted just 13 of 24 free throws in defeat. Devin Riley led the Bobcats (4-4) with 19 points. Jaylen Brown added 10.

North Port will play Out-of-Door Academy in a consolation game Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ODA fell to Seffner Christian 79-51 in its opening round game.

On the girls’ side, Charlotte rolled past Booker 65-34 to advance to the semifinals. D’yanis Jimenez led the Tarpons with 26 points while Bella Desjardins added 18.


Charlotte improved to 5-2 with the win and will face Out-of-Door Academy the 3 p.m. semifinal Tuesday. ODA advanced by defeating North Port. The Bobcat girls will face Booker in a 9 a.m. consolation game.

Suncoast Holiday ClassicTre Carroll score 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Tarpons dominated Newsome 49-34 in the first-round opponent of Sarasota Riverview’s Suncoast Holiday Classic.

Charlotte improved to 7-2 with the win and advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals where it will meet Booker, a 71-57 winner against Hardee. Tipoff is approximately 6:15 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, Venice held its own against Durant, one of Class 7A’s top teams before succumbing 68-67. Venice will face Braden River in a 4:30 p.m. consolation game. Braden River lost to tourney host Riverview 76-51 in Monday’s nightcap.

Staff report

