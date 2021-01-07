Boys basketball
DeSoto 64, Fort Meade 56
Nazir Gilchrist scored 24 points to lead DeSoto County (4-4) to a 64-56 victory over Fort Meade on Thursday.
Gilchrist also had 5 steals and 4 rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Keimar Richardson added 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals and Ethan Redden chipped in 7 points, 7 assists and 4 steals.
DeSoto County plays at 7 tonight Lemon Bay tonight in Englewood.
Port Charlotte 73, Mariner 65
Alex Perry scored 13 of his career-high 31 points during a crucial second quarter as the Pirates shook off a sluggish start and got the win.
Mariner (7-4) led 17-12 after the first quarter before the Pirates (6-2) erupted for a 26-point barrage in the second quarter. Jahmari Johnson poured in 10 of his 14 points during the period as he and Perry combined for 23 of the 26.
Logan Rogers added 11 points for the Pirates, who will play host to Canterbury on Friday. The Cougars (5-5) defeated Mariner 89-49 this past Saturday.
Girls basketballPort Charlotte 64, Mariner 36
Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 20 points to lead the Lady Pirates (8-7) to a 64-36 victory over Mariner on Thursday evening.
Delaini Morris added 17 points, 4 steals and 2 assists for Port Charlotte while Taylor Paille had 6 points and 5 assists. Lockey-Progl also had 9 stealsl
Alexia Poposki led Mariner (2-8) with 17 points.
Port Charlotte plays Canterbury at 7 tonight.
Boys soccerDeSoto County 8, Avon Park 0
The DeSoto County boys soccer team scored seven second-half goals on Thursday to score an 8-0 shutout of Avon Park.
Ruben Sanchez scored three goals for the Bobcats (8-4) and Eduardo Maldonado had two more. Auselio Gutierrez, Alejando Garcia and Emanuel Barajas each had a goal and an assist on the game.
The loss dropped Avon Park to 3-4-3 on the season.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 3, Cape Coral 0
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team scored a 3-0 shutout over Cape Coral on Thursday night.
With the victory the Manta Rays improve to 7-3 on the season, while the loss drops the Seahawks to 6-4-1.
Lemon Bay plays at Estero at 7:30 tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.