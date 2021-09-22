Abby Backstrom

North Port’s Abby Backstrom (4) goes up for the spike as Lemon Bay’s Taylor Orris (25) tries to block it in Englewood on Wednesday.

 Sun photo by Tim Kern

Volleyball

Mantas sweep Bobcats

The Lemon Bay volleyball team (10-0) remained on undefeated on Wednesday with a straight-set 3-0 victory over rival North Port in Englewood.

The Mantas Rays won 25-19, 25-11 and 25-9 as North Port fell to 2-13 on the season.

North Port hosts Gulf Coast HEAT at 7 p.m. tonight.


Boys golfLemon Bay leads County tourney

The Lemon Bay boys golf team leads after Day 2 of the Charlotte County Tournament over Port Charlotte and Charlotte High Schools.

The Mantas’ Brent Walker tops the leaderboard with a two-day total of 77, followed by Port Charlotte’s Eddie Lainhart two strokes back.

The Pirates Caleb Campos and Lemon Bay’s Bryce Noll are tied at 80.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments