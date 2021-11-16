Boys golf

Adams competes at states

Venice boys golfer Jackson Adams opened Day 1 at the 3A state championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills with a 91.

Adams will continue play in Day 2 beginning this morning at 7:30 a.m.

Girls soccer

Venice 1, Naples 0 

Ella Luzzi scored for the Venice girls soccer team to lead the Lady Indians to a win over Naples on Tuesday night at Wellfield Park in Venice. 

Venice (2-1-1) will host Braden River on Thursday at 7 p.m. 

Boys soccer

DeSoto County 6, Charlotte 0 

Juan Beunrosto scored three times as he sparked the Bulldogs to a decisive win over the Tarpons on Tuesday night.

Auselio Gutierrez, Joan Gamez and Andri Vargas also added one goal each as DeSoto County pulled away. 

The Bulldogs (3-0) will host Sebring on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and the Tarpons (3-2) will play at Sarasota on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Wiregrass Ranch 3, North Port 0

The North Port boys soccer team was held scoreless in a road loss at Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday evening. 

The Bobcats (2-3-1) will play at Venice on Friday at 7 p.m. 

Naples 2, Port Charlotte 1

The Pirates fell to 1-3 as they lost at Naples on Tuesday night. 

They will try to bounce back as they host Southeast on Friday night at 7:30. 

