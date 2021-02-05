Boys soccer

North Port 4, Braden River 2

The North Port boys soccer team beat Braden River, 4-2, in the district semifinals on Friday night.

Jeremiah Bohdanets scored two goals and Cayden Thomas and Justin Crehore each added a goal as well in the win.

The Bobcats will play at Venice on Tuesday night at 7 for the district championship.

LaBelle 3, Lemon Bay 1


The Lemon Bay boys soccer team’s season came to an end on Friday night in a 3-1 district semifinal loss to LaBelle.

Nick Zidanavicius scored the Mantas’ only goal on an assist from Tanner Martin. Alex Johnson had 10 saves in goal for Lemon Bay.

DeSoto County 1, Mariner 0

The DeSoto County boys soccer team won its district semifinal game on the road Friday night with a 1-0 victory over Mariner in Cape Coral.

The win lifts the Bulldogs record to 11-6-3. DeSoto will face LaBelle on Tuesday for the district title.

