Boys soccer
North Port 4, Braden River 2
The North Port boys soccer team beat Braden River, 4-2, in the district semifinals on Friday night.
Jeremiah Bohdanets scored two goals and Cayden Thomas and Justin Crehore each added a goal as well in the win.
The Bobcats will play at Venice on Tuesday night at 7 for the district championship.
LaBelle 3, Lemon Bay 1
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team’s season came to an end on Friday night in a 3-1 district semifinal loss to LaBelle.
Nick Zidanavicius scored the Mantas’ only goal on an assist from Tanner Martin. Alex Johnson had 10 saves in goal for Lemon Bay.
DeSoto County 1, Mariner 0
The DeSoto County boys soccer team won its district semifinal game on the road Friday night with a 1-0 victory over Mariner in Cape Coral.
The win lifts the Bulldogs record to 11-6-3. DeSoto will face LaBelle on Tuesday for the district title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.