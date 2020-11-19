Boys basketball
Charlotte Tip-Off Classic
Charlotte’s game against Canterbury to close out the school’s preseason tournament was canceled Thursday due to contact tracing at Canterbury.
In the early game, IMG Academy defeated Victory Rock Prep 70-57. The Ascenders held Victory Rock scoreless for the first 3:25 of the game, but the Blue Devils pulled within 34-31 by halftime behind 16 points from Kevin Miller.
IMG broke open the close contest midway through the third quarter then held Victory Prep at arm’s length the rest of the way. Miller led all scorers with 24 points while Eric Dailey Jr. led IMG with 22.
Charlotte opens regular season play with home games on consecutive nights. The Tarpons will play host to Lemon Bay on Monday, followed by Riverview on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 41, Oasis 27
Katelyn Ziarnicki scored 17 points and Taylor Orris grabbed 16 rebounds as the Lemon Bay girls basketball team beat Oasis, 41-27, on Thursday night.
Lemon Bay (2-0) will host Hardee at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Riverview 66, Venice 43
The Lady Indians girls basketball team had a slow start that allowed the game to get away from them in a 66-43 loss to Riverview on Thursday night.
Venice (1-1) struggled to control the ball, turning it over 32 times to the Rams. Freshman Jayda Lanham led the team with 8 points while Jo Winters added 11 rebounds.
Girls soccerThe Venice girls soccer team mercy-ruled Port Charlotte, 8-0 Thursday.
Kiki Slattery and Indy Rueda each scored three times to lead the way while Addie Chamberlain and Jewel Medina added one apiece.
Tatum Schilling (2), Ashton Pennell (1), Slattery (1), Karina Diaz (1), Maddy Krause (1), Maddie Egan (1) and Katrina Dalton (1) recorded the assists for the Indians in the blowout.
Venice will host Doral Academy at 5 p.m. today.
