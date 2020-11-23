Girls basketball
Lemon Bay 47, Hardee 38
The Lady Mantas improved to 3-0 on the season with a hard fought 47-38 win at the Tank.
Katelyn Ziarnicki led the Lady Mantas with 14 points. Senior Taylor Moormann and sophomore Bre Carroll added 9 points each. Freshman Taylor Orris hit the glass for 9 rebounds.
The Lady Mantas will take some time off for the holiday and be back in action on Dec. 1 at Port Charlotte.
Port Charlotte 36, Cape Coral 33
Bryanna Griffiths scored half of Port Charlotte’s 36 points as she led the Lady Pirates to a 36-33 win over Cape Coral.
Alysa Taylor scored nine points and Laela Price grabbed five rebounds for Port Charlotte (3-0).
The Pirates will next play on Dec. 1 when they host Lemon Bay.
