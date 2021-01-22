Girls weightlifting finishes second in district meet

The North Port girls weightlifting team had six lifters take home individual first place finishes on the way to a district title on Wednesday afternoon at Venice High.

The Bobcats won the three-school district with 50 points, followed by Venice (33) and Riverdale (20).

Venice top finishers: Sofia Dolmanet 101-pound weight class (215 total), Kylie Flaherty-Cohn 129-pound weight class (310 total) and Jayce Tippmann 139-pound weight class (300 total).

Girls basketball splits pair of

games

The Venice girls basketball team lost, 62-42, to Riverview (No. 2 in 7A) on Wednesday night.

Liv Sleight (10 points) and Magdalena Daukaus (9 points) led the Indians in the loss.

The Indians then bounced back as they put on a dominant defensive performance against Lemon Bay in a 44-27 win.


Magdalena Daukaus led the Lady Indians with 12 points, followed closely by Kylie Poole with 11.

Taylor Orris scored 13 points for Lemon Bay.

Venice (14-5) will play at Port Charlotte on Tuesday and Lemon Bay (14-7) will host DeSoto County on Friday.

Boys soccer ties Manatee

The Indians recorded their second tie of the week when they played to a 0-0 stalemate with Manatee on Friday night.

Venice (10-2-2) will play at Port Charlotte on Monday.

Slattery scores in Venice winKiki Slattery scored her 19th goal of the season — and the only one of the game — as she led the Venice girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Wiregrass Ranch on Friday night.

Venice (8-3-1) will play at Canterbury on Monday.

