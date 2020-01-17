Boys basketball
DeSoto 69, Avon Park 49
Kiemar Richardson scored a game-high 27 points to lead the DeSoto County boys basketball team to a 69-49 win over Avon Park on Friday night.
The 6-foot-4 junior scored 17 points in the first half as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-25 lead at halftime.
Nasir Gilchrist (13 points) and Jamari Redding (11 points) helped DeSoto pull away in the second half.
DeSoto County (7-8) will play at Mulberry on Tuesday night.
Bayshore 67, Community Christian 62
Community Christian (9-6) snapped a five-game winning streak Friday night with a 67-62 loss to Bayshore.
Ethan Bray scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Brandon Hill added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for Community Christian.
Lemon Bay 67, LaBelle 36
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team improved to 7-10 on the season with a 67-36 non-conference victory over LaBelle.
The Mantas took control early and held a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 37-10 at halftime.
Lemon Bay next plays Dunbar this afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Wally Keller Classic.
Girls basketball
DeSoto 53, St. Stephens 50
Ta'Nyah Smith scored 19 points as DeSoto County girls basketball beat St. Stephen's Episcopal, 53-50, Friday evening.
Trenity Morales and Zeri Tyler each scored 12 points as they helped the Lady Bulldogs hold on for the win.
DeSoto County (7-8) will host Hardee on Tuesday night at 6.
Port Charlotte 42, Imagine 35
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team beat Imagine School, 42-35, on Friday night behind a 15-point night from Sharina Hudson.
Hudson also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Port Charlotte senior Ameijha Jones scored 7 points, grabbed 9 rebounds with 3 assists and 3 steals in the win.
Katie Klein was the lone Shark to crack double digits with 14 points. Arianna Andrade scored 7.
Port Charlotte (11-10) will play at Lemon Bay on Wednesday night. Imagine School (8-9) will host IMG Academy on Tuesday.
Correction: An item in the Friday editions of the Sun mischaracterized North Port girls basketball guard Emani Jefferson's play in Thursday night's game against Charlotte High. Jefferson played the game and scored 12 points.
Girls soccer
Lakewood Ranch 2, North Port 1
The North Port girls soccer team fell to 9-3-2 Friday night with a narrow 2-1 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
Sierra Spirk scored the Bobcats only goal with an assist from Emily Idoyaga.
North Port plays Port Charlotte on Monday at 6 p.m.
