Baseball
Venice 5, Sarasota 0
The Venice baseball team jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning on the way to a 5-0 win over Sarasota on Monday night.
Michael Robertson, Colin Blazek and Aidan Corn opened the game with three straight singles and each came around to score.
The Indians added a run in the third on an RBI single by Marek Houston and a run in the sixth on a double from Robertson.
Venice starting pitcher Aiden Beechy allowed four hits over five scoreless innings, striking out three and walking two. Joey Rafaniello, David Morgan and Cole Starck combined to allow one hit and no runs over the final two innings.
Venice (6-4) will play at Sarasota tonight — in Game 2 of a three-game series — at 7.
