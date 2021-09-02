VOLLEYBALL
Charlotte sweeps LaBelle
The Tarpons bounced back from Tuesday’s loss at Lemon Bay by crushing visiting LaBelle, 25-13, 25-20 and 25-7. Jalynn Gardner capped the match will a kill of an assist from Alyssa Bentley.
The Tarpons never trailed and were tied only once, at 18-18, late in the second set.
Overall, Charlotte’s 33 kills were evenly distributed after Kyra Jenson’s team-high 8. Lilly Shaw was strong at the service line and contributed 15 assists. Alex Vega had 12 digs and Gardner led the Tarpons with 4 blocks.
The victory evens Charlotte’s record at 2-2. Next up for the Tarpons is a meeting with rival Port Charlotte on Wednesday, followed by the Gene Gorman Tournament to end the week.
Mooney tops Venice
A 9-0 run by Cardinal Mooney to open the fifth set was too much for the Venice volleyball team to come back from in a 3-2 loss (18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 8-15) at the TeePee.
Leah Bartlett helped keep the Lady Indians in it until the end with a career-high 24 kills.
Venice (3-2) will next play at Vanguard (Ocala) on Tuesday night.
Imagine starts 2-0
Imagine opened its season with a pair of wins on Thursday at the KSA Tournament in Orlando.
The Sharks began the day with a come-from-behind win against Bartow, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12. Senior Serena Kohler had 5 kills and 11 assists while Madie Notton contributed 3 kills.
Imagine finished the day with a hard-fought win against Central Pointe, going into additional play in all three sets, 26-24, 24-26, 17-15. Tyler Evans led the way with 7 kills, 10 assists and 5 aces. Freshman Summer Kohler added 7 kills and 9 assists.
The Sharks return to the court Friday with morning contests against Lutheran (Colorado) and Alexandria City (Virginia).
SWIMMINGRobinson, Hensel win pace Pirates
Port Charlotte, still dealing with low numbers early in the season, was outpointed by visiting Out-of-Doors Academy, 363-125 on Thursday at Centennial Park.
Bryanna Robinson and Anthony Hensel each won a pair of events for the Pirates. Robinson won the 100 fly in 1:05.15 and the 100 back in 59.68.
Hensel took the 50 free with a time of 25.81 and the 100 breast in 1:04.07, six seconds better than second place.
Paige Burke won the girls’ 200 medley in 2:36.28 and Bridghet Wood took first in the girls’ 50 free, clocking in at 28.52.
Port Charlotte will return to the pool on Wednesday when it travels to North Port.
GOLFIndians beat Mantas
The Venice girls golf team improved to 5-0 with a 181-225 victory over Lemon Bay on Thursday.
Venice’s Elizabeth Ireland shot a 42 to lead the field, followed by teammates Hayli Snaer three back at 45 and Lilly Lapczynski and Jenna Stylos at 47.
Marie L’Abbe led Lemon Bay at 50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.