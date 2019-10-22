Youth wrestling program offers free clinic
The Venice Warriors Youth Wrestling Program is hosting a free introductory clinic on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m - 12:45 p.m at 1 Indian Ave, Venice (VHS wrestling room).
The clinic and youth program are open to all Venice area elementary and middle school aged boys and girls. Indians wrestling coach Pat Ryan designed this event to demonstrate the rules and fundamentals of wrestling, along with fun activities mixed in.
No experience is needed and lunch will be provided to all participants.
No pre-registration is required. A parent/guardian must fill out a form on-site and participants are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early.
For more info on the Warriors, visit VeniceTakedownClub.org.
Boys basketball tryouts
The Venice High boys basketball team will be holding tryouts on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. Students who want to try out must have an athletic file on record with the school.
