Boys tennis

Lemon Bay 7, North Port 0

The Lemon Bay boys tennis swept North Port 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in North Port.

Matt Hutcherson, Hunter Andres, Billy Rand, Gray Lowder and Beaui Apel all scored singles victories for the Mantas (4-0). While the teams of Hutcherson and Rand (LB) and Andres/Lowder won in doubles.

Lemon Bay boys and girls host Cypress Lake at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday

Girls tennisLemon Bay 7, North Port 0

The Lemon Bay girls tennis team scored a 7-0 victory over North Port Tuesday at North Port.

Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas all scored singles victories for the Mantas (4-1). In doubles action, Shirley and L’Abbe and Lowder and Schum scored wins over the 2-2 Bobcats.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments