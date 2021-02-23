Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 7, North Port 0
The Lemon Bay boys tennis swept North Port 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon in North Port.
Matt Hutcherson, Hunter Andres, Billy Rand, Gray Lowder and Beaui Apel all scored singles victories for the Mantas (4-0). While the teams of Hutcherson and Rand (LB) and Andres/Lowder won in doubles.
Lemon Bay boys and girls host Cypress Lake at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday
Girls tennisLemon Bay 7, North Port 0
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team scored a 7-0 victory over North Port Tuesday at North Port.
Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas all scored singles victories for the Mantas (4-1). In doubles action, Shirley and L’Abbe and Lowder and Schum scored wins over the 2-2 Bobcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.