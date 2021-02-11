Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 5, Port Charlotte 2
The Mantas got wins from their middle three singles players and swept the doubles matches to dispatch the Pirates.
Port Charlotte’s Nikolas Frost defeated Lemon Bay’s Matt Hutcherson in an epic top-seed match, 6-1, 5-7, 12-10 before Lemon Bay’s Billy Rand (No. 2), Hunter Andres (No. 3) and Gray Lowder (No. 4) rolled in straight sets.
Hutcherson and Rand then wiped out Port Charlotte’s Nick Nease and Lowel Pioquinto 8-0 to win No. 1 doubles.
In other matches, Nease defeated Lemon Bay’s Matt Higalgo at No. 5 singles and the Lemon Bay No. 2 doubles team of Andres and Lowder took their match, 8-2.
Lemon Bay improved to 2-0.
Girls tennisLemon Bay 7, Port Charlotte 0
The Mantas swept the Pirates without dropping a set on Thursday afternoon.
No. 1 Marie L’Abbe defeated Port Charlotte’s Cassidy Gibbs 6-1, 6-0. Jordan Shirley, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas were Lemon Bay’s other singles winners.
In doubles play, the Mantas’ No. 1 duo of L’Abbe and Shirley defeated Port Charlotte’s Gibbs and Nuha Jarrah, 8-0. Lowder and Schum won the No. 2 match, 8-1.
Lemon Bay improved to 2-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.