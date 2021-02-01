Boys basketball

Community Christian 62, Oasis 55

The Mustangs tipped off a three-game final week of the regular season by pulling away from Oasis in the third quarter.

Community Christian (9-7) broke open a one-point game with a 17-7 third quarter, riding the hot hands of Isaiah Levine and Brandon Hill to victory.

Hill finished with 27 points while Levine added 19. Next up for the Mustangs is from IMG Academy’s Blue team on Tuesday before closing out the regular season Thursday at Port Charlotte.


Girls soccerBayshore 3, DeSoto County 2

In a Class 4A District 8 tournament quarterfinal, DeSoto County took a 2-1 lead against Bayshore, but the Bruins knotted the score and took the match to overtime, where they ended the Bulldogs’ season.

It was the third meeting between the two teams, resulting in a 1-1-1 split. The teams tied 2-2 in their first meeting before DeSoto posted a 5-0 win in the regular season rematch.

The Bulldogs’ season ends at 4-10-1.

