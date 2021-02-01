Boys basketball
Community Christian 62, Oasis 55
The Mustangs tipped off a three-game final week of the regular season by pulling away from Oasis in the third quarter.
Community Christian (9-7) broke open a one-point game with a 17-7 third quarter, riding the hot hands of Isaiah Levine and Brandon Hill to victory.
Hill finished with 27 points while Levine added 19. Next up for the Mustangs is from IMG Academy’s Blue team on Tuesday before closing out the regular season Thursday at Port Charlotte.
Girls soccerBayshore 3, DeSoto County 2
In a Class 4A District 8 tournament quarterfinal, DeSoto County took a 2-1 lead against Bayshore, but the Bruins knotted the score and took the match to overtime, where they ended the Bulldogs’ season.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, resulting in a 1-1-1 split. The teams tied 2-2 in their first meeting before DeSoto posted a 5-0 win in the regular season rematch.
The Bulldogs’ season ends at 4-10-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.