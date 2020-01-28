Boys basketball
Charlotte 80, DeSoto County 27
It was a long night for the Bulldogs and a quick one for the Tarpons, who cruised to a victory Tuesday night.
Tre Carroll led all scorers with 25 points followed by Luke Ulmaniec with 20 as the Tarpons led by 19 at the half to improve to 14-6 on the year.
DeSoto falls to 9-11. The Bulldogs were led by Ethan Redden, who scored 14.
Lemon Bay 58, North Port 56
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team held off area rival North Port, 58-56, on Tuesday night.
The Mantas (9-12) held a 31-22 led at halftime before being outscored 19-8 in the third quarter. Shea Cullum cemented the victory on a layup at the buzzer.
Venice 69, Oasis 28
Coming off a week in which it lost by 60 to Bartow and fell in the final seconds to a 1-19 Sarasota Military Academy team, the Venice boys basketball team was in need of a big win.
The Indians wasted no time building a lead against Oasis as Tristan Burroughs scored a layup off the opening tip and the team held a 12-3 lead three minutes into Tuesday night’s 69-28 win at the TeePee.
Girls basketballCardinal Mooney 55, Lemon Bay 37
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team stalled on offense in Tuesday night’s 55-37 loss to Cardinal Mooney.
No Lady Manta cracked 10 points as Katelyn Ziarnicki (9 points) and Christain Chandler (8 points) led the team in scoring.
Lemon Bay (10-12) will look to bounce back with a game at Hardee on Thursday night.
Port Charlotte 48, Estero 27
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team got back to .500 on the season with a 48-27 Estero on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates’ defense shut down the Wildcats while Nicole Marshall (13 points) and Ameijha Jones (10 points) led the scoring charge.
Sharina Hudson had a well-rounded performance in the win, scoring 8 points and grabbing 5 rebounds with 4 steals and 3 assists.
Port Charlotte (12-12) will wrap up the regular season as it hosts Riverview on Thursday night.
Oasis 45, Venice 35
Despite not making a single field goal in the second quarter on Tuesday night, the Venice girls basketball team was still within reach of Oasis in the closing minutes.
The Lady Indians built a 12-9 lead after the first eight minutes, but couldn’t score again until 1:06 remained before halftime when senior forward Sadie Kluner made a free throw.
Though junior guard Kylie Poole (13 points) kept her team in the game almost single-handedly by making three 3-pointers, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback effort in a 45-35 loss at the TeePee.
Venice (8-11) will play at Out-of-Door Academy at 6:30 tonight.
DeSoto 58, Avon Park 53
Ta’Nyah Smith scored 23 points as she led DeSoto County to a 58-53 win over Avon Park on Tuesday night.
Trenity Morales (12 points), Genesis Goldwire (12 points) and Zeri Tyler (11 points) also chipped in for the Lady Bulldogs to hold off the Red Devils, who entered the game with an 18-2 record.
DeSoto County (9-9) will end its regular season with a game at Lemon Bay on Friday night.
— Staff reports
