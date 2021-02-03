Girls basketball

DeSoto County 69, Mulberry 21

The DeSoto County girls basketball team blew out Mulberry, 69-21, in the district semifinals on Wednesday night.

Zeri Tyler (26 points) led the Bulldogs while Trenity Morales (18 points) and Genesis Goldwire (16 points) helped the offense pull away.

DeSoto County will play the winner of Avon Park vs. Tenoroc at 7 p.m. Friday

Braden River 55, Venice 19

The Venice girls basketball team’s season came to an end in a 56-19 loss at No. 1 seeded Braden River on Wednesday night in the district semifinals.

