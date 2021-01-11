Boys basketball
Imagine 56, TVSN 50
The Sharks snapped out of a funk with a big first quarter to defeat The Village School of Naples.
Imagine jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter, which helped the Sharks weather the Knights’ response – a 19-8 second quarter that shrank the Sharks’ lead to 30-25 at the break.
The Sharks improved to 7-6 with the victory, which came after a stretch of four losses in five games after a 5-2 start. They will play host to Mason Classical Academy on Tuesday night.
Girls basketball
North Port 49, Venice 45
Four Bobcats scored in double figures as the North Port girls basketball team beat Venice, 49-45, on Monday.
Sade Romain (11 points) led North Port while Yani Hall, Brooke Sawyer and Emily Leavitt each added 10.
Jayda Lanham led Venice with 13 points while Ella Opsatnick scored 12 and Magdalena Daukaus scored 10.
Venice (12-3) will play at Lakewood Ranch and North Port (6-11) will host Palmetto tonight.
Boys soccer
Lemon Bay 2, Riverdale 2
Trayton White and Cole Kimball each scored for the Lemon Bay boys soccer team on Monday night, but it wasn’t enough for the win as they tied Riverdale.
The Mantas were leading, 2-0, with 10 minutes to play, but allowed two late goals.
Alex Johnson saved 17 shots on goal.
Lemon Bay (5-5-3) will host Charlotte on Friday.
DeSoto County 3, Cardinal Mooney 3
Three players scored for the DeSoto County boys soccer team in a 3-3 tie against Cardinal Mooney.
Eduardo Maldonado, Noel Maldonado and Cesar Maldonado each scored for the Bulldogs in the tie.
DeSoto County (7-5-1) will play at Mulberry on Thursday.
