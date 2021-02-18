Baseball
Venice 13, Fort Myers 4
The Venice baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 13-4 victory over Fort Myers on Thursday night.
The Indians were trailing by three going into the sixth inning before scoring four in the sixth and six in the seventh inning to seal the victory.
Venice has a rematch against the Green Wave tonight at home.
SoftballCalvary Christian 9, Lemon Bay 0
The Lemon Bay softball team lost, 9-0, to Calvary Christian on Thursday.
Madison Kinkade and Elizabeth Caviston were the only Lady Mantas to record a hit on the day as Malia Connelly threw a complete-game shutout.
Lemon Bay (0-2) will host Parrish Community tonight.
DeSoto 21, Dunbar 2
The DeSoto County softball team beat Dunbar, 21-2, on Thursday night.
Kaylie Rhoden earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.
DeSoto County will play at Southeast on Monday.
Lakewood Ranch 10, Charlotte 0
The Charlotte softball team lost, 10-0, to Lakewood Ranch on Thursday night.
The Tarpons (0-1) will play at Lemon Bay on Monday.
Girls lacrosseVenice 12, Mooney 8
The Venice girls lacrosse team beat Cardinal Mooney, 12-8, on Thursday night.
The Indians were led by Sophia Santagata with six goals, followed by Gianna Falbo (3 goals). Kaya Bartlett contributed 3 assists and 8 draw controls and Maggie Lane made nine saves in goal.
Venice will host Manatee at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
Boys tennisVenice 4, Out of Door 3
The Venice boys tennis team inched out a 4-3 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday to stay undefeated at 3-0.
Seth Neitlich, Pranav Mayor, Bryan Cierniak and Aravind Rajeev each won in singles play while the Indians lost both doubles matches.
Venice will play Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Epsicopal.
Girls tennisVenice 6, Out of Door 1
The Venice girls tennis team improved to 3-0 with a 6-1 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Thursday.
Kathrin Didovich, Mickey Carr, Sophia Teijelo and Giselle Noriega won their singles matches for the Indians while the doubles tandem of Nicole Cerniak and Melis Wiesinger won doubles along with the pairing of Nika Delong and Adela Piskor.
Venice will play at St. Stephen’s Epsicopal on Tuesday.
