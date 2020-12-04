Girls basketball
Venice 56, Hardee 45
The Venice girls basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season after a 56-45 victory over Hardee on Friday night.
Ella Opstanick led the Indians with 17 points as Eboni Lamy paced the Wildcats (1-5) with 15 points.
Venice will be back in action on Monday night when the Indians host Lakewood Ranch.
Lakewood Ranch 55, Lemon Bay 19
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season Friday night falling to undefeated Lakewood Ranch (5-0), 55-19.
The Lady Mantas couldn’t get anything going on either side of the court in a physical contest, according to an email from coach Jason Jones. Jones also said that turnovers and missed shots ultimately cost the Lady Mantas.
Lemon Bay will be back in action next Tuesday at home against Bayshore, beginning at 6 pm.
Boys basketball
CCN 73, Lemon Bay 32
At Naples, Lemon Bay struggled at unbeaten Community School of Naples and fell to 1-3 on the season.
The Seahawks, one of the top teams in Class 3A, had won their previous three games by increasing margins – 6, 11 and 29 – before routing the Mantas.
Lemon Bay fell to 1-3 with the defeat and will return home Monday to face Riverdale, a Class 6A team that improved to 3-1 on Friday night with a rout of East Lee County.
Boys soccerPalmetto 7, Venice 1
The Venice boys soccer team suffered a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Palmetto on Friday night.
With the loss, the Indians fall to 6-2 on the season.
They’ll be back in action next Friday night at Lemon Bay.
Cardinal Mooney 3, DeSoto 2
The Cardinal Mooney edged DeSoto County boys soccer team, 3-2, on Friday.
The Bulldogs (4-3) took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but allowed a pair of unanswered goals in the second half.
DeSoto County doesn’t play again until Dec. 14 when they travel to Englewood to play Lemon Bay.
