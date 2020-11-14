Trio of area runners finish in state's top-15
Three area cross country runners competed in state meets Saturday in Tallahassee and all of them managed top-15 finishes.
Port Charlotte’s Tyler Wadsworth and Charlotte’s Aleecia Collins competed in the Class 3A meet, the day’s first event. Wadsworth finished 6th while Collins finished 14th. Wadsworth completed the Apalachee Regional Park course in 15:55.8. Collins covered it in 19:14.3.
Later in the morning, Venice runner Alberto Treijelo finished 11th in the Class 4A meet with a time of 16:09.5.
Lemon Bay competes in the Class 2A meet Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.