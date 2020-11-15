Cross country

Mantas 11th at states

The Lemon Bay boys cross country team finished 11th overall at the Class 2A cross country meet Sunday at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahasee.

The trio of Thomas Blem, Sean Perry and Matt Finck led the way for the Mantas. Blem finished 51st overall with a time of 17:48.5. Perry was 56th at 17:51.9 and Finck was 63rd with a time of 17:56.2. Brennan Hedderman and Zach LeClair rounded out the Mantas’ top five for a team score of 286.

Satellite won the meet, placing four runners in the top five, including overall medalist Joshua Stern.


Boys soccer

The Charlotte High boys soccer team earned a trip to the finals of the Beef O'Brady Cup for the third straight year but couldn't come away with a championship.

The Tarpons defeated short-handed Ida Baker, 3-1, in Game 1 on a pair of goals from Dylan Salomon and another from Francesco Buscemi. But Charlotte fell to Sarasota Riverview, 5-0, in the championship, despite six saves from Nick Palma.

The Tarpons travel to Braden River on Monday in a rematch of the district semi-final game.

