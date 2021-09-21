The Lemon Bay girls golf team (5-3) defeated Parrish Community High 212-216 Tuesday at Rotonda Long Marsh Golf Club.
Parrish Community’s Marissa Krone was the individual medalist as she shot at 41 and teammate Tabitha Hanely finished one shot back.
Marie L’Abbe shot a 47 to lead Lemon Bay.
VolleyballVenice sweeps Braden River
The Venice High volleyball team knows its strength is in the middle of its offense, and the Lady Indians aren’t afraid to let everyone know it.
Playing at Braden River (10-3, No. 70 in FL), Venice went to middle hitters Paden Keller and Leah Bartlett to close out sets early and often in a 3-0 win (27-25, 25-20, 25-15) win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.
The win comes after Venice went 3-1 in the Berkeley Prep Premier tournament this past weekend — beating Cardinal Mooney, Lakeland and Academy of the Holy Names, but losing to Berkeley Prep (No. 6 in the nation).
Charlotte sweeps DeSoto
At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons swept the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 and improved to 8-5 on the season.
Kristin Lowers continued her strong play, recording 7 kills and dishing 10 assists while tallying 12 digs and 4 blocks. Kyra Jensen and Alex Vega combined for 33 digs. Kayla Vasquez and Jalynn Gardner each had six kills. Adaora Edeoga contributed 3 blocks.
DeSoto County – which won five consecutive matches, including a sweep of Hardee on Monday – fell to 7-8 and will return home to play Sebring on Thursday.
Next up for Charlotte is the Estero Wildcat Tournament this weekend.
