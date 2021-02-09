Boys basketball
Lakewood Ranch 45, North Port 42
The Bobcats’ rollercoaster season came to an end Tuesday on the road for a District 7A-8 first-round game.
Kevin Riley led the Bobcats (8-15) with 24 points. Lakewood Ranch was a tough draw in a rugged district. The Mustangs had been to the state semifinals twice in recent seasons and winning the district would have meant facing Sarasota Riverview, one of Class 7A’s top-ranked teams.
Seven seniors will graduate but juniors Joey Rivera and Dylan Almeyda will provide starting blocks for the 2021-22 squad.
Lakeside Christian 55, Community Christian 41
The Mustangs’ season came to an unexpected early end in the first round of the District 2A-7 tournament at Bayshore Christian.
Brandon Hill closed out his high school career with 18 points. Isaiah Levine added 10 for Community Christian, which finished with a 10-9 record.
Hill, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, was also its lone senior, so the Mustangs will have a wealth of returning experience for 2021-22.
Parrish Community 76, Imagine 33
The Sharks ran into a buzz saw in the first round of the District 3A-7 tournament as their historic season ends against the team in which it began.
Imagine (9-11) stunned Parrish Community for a 74-73 victory in the season-opener for both teams. Parrish returned the favor later in the season, then again on Tuesday night.
The Sharks set a new season wins mark and more than double last season’s win total. They will lose five seniors to graduation before the 2021-22 season.
Gibbs 50, Lemon Bay 43
In a game that was nip-and-tuck throughout, the Manta Rays came up just short and saw their season end in the first round of the District 4A-10 tournament.
Lemon Bay (5-16) trailed 29-26 at halftime and 40-37 at the end of three quarters before Gibbs (6-10) was able to salt away the game.
The Mantas will graduate two seniors, including leading scorer Donnie Harvey, but return a large majority of its production for the 2021-22 season.
Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 7, Mariner 0
The Lemon Bay boys' tennis opened its season by sweeping Mariner on Monday.
Matthew Hutcherson, Billy Rand, Hunter Andres, Gray Lowder and Matthew Hidalgo all scored singles' victories for the Mantas.
While Hutcherson and Rand and Andres and Lowder recorded doubles wins.
Girls tennis
Lemon Bay 7, Mariner 0
The Lemon Bay girls tennis team opened its season with a 7-0 victory over Mariner on Tuesday.
Marie L'Abbe, Jordan Shirley, Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Fabiana Artigas all had singles wins, while L’Abbem and Shirley and Lowder and Schum won in doubles.
Lemon Bay takes on Port Charlotte on Thursday afternoon in Englewood.
Softball
Venice 6, Riverview 3
The Venice High softball team was tied with Riverview, 3-3, in the bottom of the sixth inning when Bri Weimer hit a three-run home run on the way to a 6-3 Lady Indians win.
Karsyn Rutherford earned the win on the mound, with Micaela Hartman and Zoey Lynn pitching in relief. Becka Mellor went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Venice (1-0) will host Port Charlotte on Thursday at 7 p.m.
