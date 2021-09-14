Volleyball

Lemon Bay 3, LaBelle 0

The Lemon Bay girls volleyball team (8-0) continued its undefeated season with a 3-0 victory over LaBelle on Tuesday.

The Mantas won the first and third sets by identical 25-14 scores, sandwiched around a 25-9 victory in the second set. The loss drops the Cowboys to 3-8 on the season.

Lemon Bay is on the road at Charlotte on Thursday.

Imagine School 3, Out of Door 2

The Imagine School volleyball (7-5) won a back-and-forth seesaw match over the Out of Door Academy, 3-2, on Tuesday.

After winning the first set 27-25, the Thunder (2-6) rallied to win the second 25-22. The two teams split the next two, before the Sharks prevailed in the rubber match, 15-9.


Boys golfNorth Port rained out after four holes

The Bobcats boys golf team couldn’t come close to finishing nine holes on Tuesday afternoon due to poor weather.

CJ Kemble was even and Brayden Spain was one-over par when the match was canceled.

Girls golfVenice rained out at Lakewood Ranch

The Indians girls golf team was tied with Lakewood Ranch through five holes when rain forced a premature end to the match on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte earns first wins

The Tarpons girls golf team earned its first pair of wins on Tuesday as they carded a 232 to defeat both Hardee (241) and Lake Placid (242).

