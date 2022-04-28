NORTH PORT — There might not be a team more in need of a fresh start than the North Port High football team.
The Bobcats have never had a winning season through 20 years of varsity competition. They’ve cycled through head coaches and watched star players transfer to nearby schools.
Second-year head coach Garon Belser is hoping he can change that, starting this spring with what he estimates to be a combined 50 underclassmen.
“We’re returning a lot of guys who either haven’t played much varsity, or they haven’t played any at all,” Belser said. “But it’s kind of a relief because it’s fresh. We can see who can do what and who wants to put the work in for a position.
“I have a lot of good leaders even without a lot of older kids. It’s exciting to see.”
Those dozens of new players will have a new coach as Ben Neal — a former college teammate of Belser’s — has joined the staff as the offensive coordinator.
The new-look Bobcats will debut on a brand-new field, too, as Sarasota County is set to install a turf field this summer.
However, there won’t be too many familiar faces left to represent North Port for that first home game against Gateway Charter on Sept. 2.
The offense lost key playmakers — quarterback Sean Silverberg and receiver Dylan Almeyda — to graduation while also losing Nathan Clark and Greg Cole from the defense.
If that weren’t enough, two of the top returners, two-way player Jeremiah “Juju” Laguerre and linebacker Desmond Hough, transferred to Port Charlotte.
With so many starters gone and underclassmen taking their place, Belser opted to remove North Port from the Florida High School Athletic Association for the next two seasons — allowing the Bobcats to make their own schedule.
If North Port remained in FHSAA, it would have competed in 4-Suburban, District 14 with Venice, Riverview and Sarasota.
“We just had to be real with ourselves,” Belser said. “We have to learn how to beat teams on our level first. I’d love to be the fairytale coach who says, ‘If you just believe, you’ll beat Venice,’ but that’s a very well-coached team with elite athletes.
“We have to teach them how to win the winnable games first.”
There are plenty of new players willing to learn how to win.
The offense is full of potential, especially a trio of receivers that could help facilitate a new game plan.
Freshman Mikey Williams is “blazing quick,” according to Belser, senior Kristian Francis will be counted on often and senior two-way player Christon Requeina, a transfer from Gateway Charter, has coaches excited.
“We’re expecting a lot from him,” Belser said of Requeina. “His catch radius is disgusting.
“We’re really looking to spread the field and move the ball, because we were quite stagnant last year.”
Evan Burger — pronounced Bur-jer — has been promoted to the QB1 role after flashing potential in limited opportunities as a backup last season.
However, it’s hard to know what to expect from most everyone else.
Short on experience, but loaded with enthusiasm, the Bobcats are trying out a new perspective this season.
“The record doesn’t matter,” Requeina said. “It’s a family thing. Football isn’t about winning and losing. It’s about building a family and building a team.
“I’m having a lot of fun with these new guys and we’re building. We’re getting better every day, and that’s all that really matters.”
Coach: Garon Belser (2nd season)
2021 record and finish: 2-8, Did not qualify for playoffs
New class and district: Playing independent from the FHSAA
Graduating seniors: QB Sean Silverberg, WR Dylan Almeyda, LB Nathan Clark, DE Greg Cole, K Cole Cawthorne, OL Brandon Paige, OL Chi Haywood
Unexpected losses: Jeremiah Laguerre and Desmond Hough (Transferred to Port Charlotte)
Key returners: WR Kristian Francis, QB Evan Burger, RB Joey Adebayo
Key additions: WR Mikey Williams, WR/DE Chris Requeina
