Coming off the best season in school history, Lemon Bay football coach Don Southwell knows it might be tempting for his team to grow complacent.
The fifth-year coach has reminded his players that many who led the Mantas to an 8-2 record and a trip to the regional playoffs last year have since graduated.
Beginning tonight at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers, some new Mantas will have a chance to see how they can build off that historic season.
“It’s always harder to stay on top than it is to get on top,” Southwell said. “When you’re on the bottom people are willing to do things ordinary people won’t do because they know what they were doing wasn’t working.
“Once you get the results you want you have to fight that complacency. Fighting that off, along with our youth and inexperience, has been the hardest part this spring. We’re extremely young. We’re gonna start seven freshmen or sophomores on both sides of the ball (tonight).”
Though the Sentinels finished 2-7 in 2020, they could be in position for a better year.
Former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back Earnest Graham is entering his third season as head coach and will have some talented young players at his disposal including his son, Myles Graham.
Myles Graham, a rising-sophomore, played some quarterback last year — completing 12-of-19 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 16 times for 92 yards and a score and playing some defense.
However, the Sentinels also have a rising-senior returner with experience at the quarterback position in Quentin O’Brien.
Though O’Brien had better passing stats than Graham — completing 41-of-56 for 518 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions — he amassed negative 4 rushing yards on the season.
Graham and O’Brien should have a few other talented players to involve in the offense like receiver/returner Winston Watkins Jr. — the cousin of Baltimore Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins — rising-junior receiver Timothy Miller (8 rec. for 99 yards, TD) and rising-senior running back Logan Blair (89 carries for 502 yards, 1 TD).
“(Watkins Jr. is) an impressive athlete,” Southwell said of the rising-freshman who recorded 653 total yards as he passed, carried, received and returned the ball as an eighth grader last year. “I’ve seen some highlight clips, and of course we exchanged film with them. He’s young, but a talented guy and obviously has some pretty good pedigree.”
Lemon Bay is in a similar position to the Sentinels on offense.
Southwell said returning cornerback Trey Rutan and last year’s junior varsity quarterback, Lorenzo Mauceri, will continue to compete at quarterback with a pair of returning offensive weapons around them in running backs Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach.
However, the Mantas will be starting new players in almost every spot on the offensive and defensive lines — posing a potential problem against a Sentinels defense with some strong returners up front.
Defensive ends Max Gale (48 tackles, six sacks) and Leyton Breckenridge (48 tackles, 18 for loss), a pair of rising-junior players, return after posting big sophomore seasons.
Gale and Breckenridge will be aided by the return of the team’s top tacklers — Miller in the defensive backfield and rising-sophomore Tyler Edwards at outside linebacker.
“When you look at them on film and look at their roster, I think they’re a lot better team than 2-7,” Southwell said. “They had some key injuries and they were young.
“I think it will be a great matchup. I think we’ll have our hands full and have to play very well.”
Players to watch
Lemon Bay: RB Jason Hogan, RB Jacob Sekach, OT Everett Baker, LB Luke Tannehill, CB Aaron Pasick, CB/QB Trey Rutan, QB Lorenzo Mauceri.
Evangelical Christian: WR/DB Winston Watkins Jr., QB/SS Myles Graham, RB Logan Blair, WR/DB Timothy Miller, QB Quentin O’Brien, DE Max Gale, DE Layton Breckenridge.
