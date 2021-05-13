PORT CHARLOTTE — For anyone familiar with the Port Charlotte football team, it wouldn’t take long to see there are plenty of new faces in black and red in practice this spring.
Record-breaking quarterback Logan Rogers is gone, and so are other experienced and relied-upon seniors like Solomon Luther and Dekwann Martin.
“We return a lot on defense and we have nine new starters on offense,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “We’ve had a really good offseason in the weight room, which is something we didn’t have last year. It’s a big deal.
“It’s been a good offseason as far as physicality goes, but we’re gonna be the youngest team we’ve ever been.”
There are just three rising-seniors — receiver Alex Perry and defensive ends Okten Logue and Charlie Vanamburg — returning who were starters for the Pirates in 2020.
Instead, several call-ups from junior varsity and role players from last season will be needed.
At quarterback, Bryce Eaton — a transfer in from Venice High — and Christian Weatherhead — Port Charlotte’s starting JV quarterback last year — both took snaps as they practiced their throws on slant routes and go routes.
A few of those passes were aimed in the direction of Perry — a lanky receiver who caught nine touchdowns last year. This year, however, Perry will be asked to also play defense along with incoming receiver Jamal Streeter, another two-way player for the Pirates.
Aside from Perry and Streeter, whoever wins the starting quarterback spot will have a few other weapons at his disposal, too.
Rising-sophomore running back Edd Guerrier is back and has added 18 pounds with offseason work in the weight room as he readies for an increased role.
Along with Guerrier, Jay Pelham — a returner at running back — will also see significant carries.
“I’m excited to run the ball when we’re not up by 70,” Guerrier said. “It’s more fun now because the game won’t be over yet. It’s win or lose now.
“(Playing more) has made me much more motivated. I’m excited because our team looks good. I played Pop Warner with most of these guys.”
While there are plenty of young newcomers trying to find out how they fit in with the Pirates, there are still some veteran guys around to show them the way.
But even though there are some new players donning Port Charlotte uniforms, some things don’t change.
“We have to train new guys up,” Vanamburg said. “You find the best out of a couple and you show them how to play.
“I’m just looking forward to Charlotte.”
2020 record: 5-4, lost in regional quarterfinals to Palmetto Ridge
Key losses: Logan Rogers, Solomon Luther, Virgil Luther, Abel Marquez Jr., Dekwann Martin, Chris Ferrentino, Ladarius Bowie.
Key additions: Edd Guerrier (JV call-up), Jamal Streeter (JV call-up), Spencer Swartz (JV call-up), Bryce Eaton (transfer from Venice)
Key returners: Alex Perry, Okten Logue, Charlie Vanamburg, Jakeemis Pelham, Jaekwon Pringle, Chris Harris, Trevin Howard, Eric Bell.
Biggest strength: Defensive front seven.
The Pirates return several playmakers on defense, and the front seven is looking especially strong with a pair of senior starters back at each defensive end spot in Charlie Vanamburg and Okten Logue — two of just three returning senior starters.
Aside from Vanamburg and Logue, other promising players like Spencer Swartz and Jordan Mascoe will are also slated to earn significant playing time.
“The strength that we have makes a difference,” Logue said. “With me on one end and Charlie on the other, we really make the O-line work hard every day.”
Biggest need: Offensive line.
The Pirates will be starting new players at all five offensive line positions this spring and fall — replacing several key seniors like Marquez Jr., Ferrentino and Bowie.
Fortunately for Port Charlotte, this group has played together since their time on the Bandits Pop Warner teams.
If that weren’t enough reason to be excited, all five newcomers weigh between 220-260 pounds — the first time the team won’t have a sub-190-pound player on its offensive line, according to Ingman.
“We have five young guys who played some for us last year,” Ingman said of his offensive line. “
Spring game: May 21 at North Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
