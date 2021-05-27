North Port and DeSoto County will close out the area’s spring football season Friday night at North Port. On display will be two teams deep into their respective transitions.
For North Port, the spring has been about calming the waters. Without a permanent head coach in place following the exit of Billy Huthman, the Bobcats turned to former coach Matt Pryer to provide normalcy and re-establish a regimen to carry the team into the summer months.
At DeSoto County, new head coach and athletic director Sam Holland didn’t just flip the script – he tore it up and threw it away. Culture change has been at the heart of his spring practices.
The result at both schools has been high-energy practices with a raft of players buying in to the notion of building something new.
“These guys have come together, the coaches are having a good time, these kids have bought in to what we’re doing,” Pryer said. “It’s good to see that. It’s a different vibe and a good energy out here.”
North Port’s practices have featured a sound system cranking out music as a staff of assistants keep the tone light-hearted while driving home the tenets of base offenses and defenses. Leading up to this week’s game, the Bobcats were split into Blue and Silver units that practiced out of sight of each other in preparation for a scrimmage that was played under the lights on May 21.
“I think as a staff, one of the things we knew coming in was that these kids have been through a lot these last couple of years,” Pryer said. “Football is hard work, but it should be fun, too. You’ve got to want to be here and I think all of us who were involved with the program felt the same way, so the spring has been great.”
In Arcadia, Holland’s oft-uttered motto has been, “Miles to go before I sleep.”
Holland's Wing-T variant offense features too many plays for a 15-practice spring camp, so the majority of the Bulldogs’ work has been the fundamentals of blocking and footwork. On the defensive side, it has been about tackling and positional discipline. In other words, like North Port, it has been about the basics.
Also like North Port, the spring has been about building morale and generating excitement in the program and outside of it. DeSoto County has held a pair of public scrimmages under the lights to drum up community interest.
Those who made it out to the scrimmages saw a Bulldogs coaching staff that spent as much time applauding its players as coaching them.
After one recent scrimmage, Holland said the spring goal is as basic as it gets.
“I saw a group of young men getting better on both sides of the ball,” he said. “The plays will come after we build a foundation of doing it the right way.”
Players to watch
DeSoto County: QB Lane Fullerton, QB/DB Nazir Gilchrist, RB Andy Garibay, TE/DL Mickel Wiliams, OL/LB Da’nareon Stroman, OL/LB Blas Cervantes, FB Michael Russ
North Port: QB Sean Silverberg, RB Jaylon Fulton, WR Cole Louke, WR Dylan Almeyda, LB Nathan Clark, DB Jeremiah Laguerre
