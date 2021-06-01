Spring football games can provide moments of clarity, especially for teams in the throes of a rebuild.
Several things came into focus this past Friday for North Port and DeSoto County, all being good developments.
North Port may be entering the summer without an answer at head coach, but the Bobcats have an unequivocal answer at quarterback in Sean Silverberg.
The rising senior kept the offense moving all night long during the Bobcats’ 49-27 victory. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while scrambling for 74 yards on eight carries, including a 16-yard touchdown run.
“Sean played tough tonight,” Bobcats interim coach Matt Pryer said on Friday. “This offense … he’s going to run the ball a little bit and Sean’s gritty. He threw the ball well when we needed him to, and the best thing is he really kept our offense moving in the right direction, and that’s the leadership you need at quarterback.”
Silverberg displayed a willingness to lower his head and bowl over defenders. He flashed athletic ability and football IQ on his touchdown run.
“He ran the ball well,” Pryer said. “He’s sneaky-athletic. He’s football-smart, so that helps him when he gets into the open field. He had some first-down runs and then (on the touchdown) I said, ‘green grass, tuck it and go’ and he did a really nice job of getting into the end zone.”
If there was one player on the team that everyone was most excited to see, it was receiver Dylan Almeyda. Another rising senior, Almeyda rose to the challenge with three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. In particular, a 30-yard catch down the sideline while keeping his feet inbounds and his 2-yard, bobbling touchdown reception drew hearty cheers.
“What’s great about Dylan is in the second half, he said, ‘Coach, let’s just run the ball. Let’s win this game,’” Pryer said. “He had a really good first half. He’s a team guy and a leader and those are the kind of guys you can win with.”
DeSoto County found out that it had a pair of quarterbacks who brought different tools to the position. Lane Fullerton got into trouble a couple of times by forcing passes into double coverage, but he also tossed a perfect 17-yard touchdown to Shon Galloway and hooked up with Andy Garibay on a 30-yard completion.
Nazir Gilchrist came on late in the game and gave the Bulldogs a fresh look in the option game. He directed a two-play scoring drive, darting 26 yards on a keeper, then executing a perfect option read on a toss to Galloway for a 14-yard score.
The Bulldogs offense coughed up three turnovers, but otherwise moved the ball well throughout the night against a larger opponent.
“We competed. We got down and we could have laid down at halftime, but we came out, put a drive together and scored to start the second half,” DeSoto coach Sam Holland said. “Then we got a couple of stops and a turnover. We made some things happen. A young team, growing like we did, there’s a lot for us to feel good about.”
Rising senior Jalen Taylor was a find along the DeSoto County defensive line. He improved throughout the night and evolved into a serious threat to the North Port backfield.
“In the first half, he was not taking the proper angles and (North Port) was taking advantage of that and running right up underneath him,” Holland said. “As he got coached, he made adjustments and got better.”
Both teams managed to empty their benches and get everyone some game action. Next up for both is a summer in the weight room, especially in Arcadia.
“Two words – weight room,” Holland said. “That’s the only place where it’s got to go. Bigger, faster, stronger. (We’ve) got to get a little more physical up front.”
The Bobcats and Bulldogs weren't the only area teams in action last week, however, as the Mantas traveled down to Fort Myers to play at Evangelical Christian.
Here are some observations from the Mantas' 28-14 win:
Rutan can play
Any time a starting quarterback graduates there’s always a question of how the offense will look with the next man up.
With Austin Andrle now out of the picture, Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said his next QB1 could be either last year’s backup in Trey Rutan or last year’s JV starter in Lorenzo Mauceri.
It’s clear that Rutan is the guy, however, after he started the first three quarters of last Thursday’s win over Evangelical Christian.
The rising-junior made few mistakes and committed no turnovers — finishing with 8-of-15 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 carries for 89 yards and another score.
Rutan flashed speed similar to that of Andrle and retains several key weapons — RB Jason Hogan, RB/WR Jacob Sekach and WR Aaron Pasick — in the offense. He found each player for at least one reception last week.
Underclassmen shined
Lemon Bay graduated 14 seniors from last year’s team and will be looking to several new players to replace them.
Aside from Rutan, the biggest change on offense is the offensive line, which returns Everrett Baker at left tackle, but welcomes three rising-sophomores in Dan Romanell (left guard), Owen Tannehill (center) and Michael Ward (right guard).
Despite the inexperience, the team ran the ball often as the Mantas racked up 269 rushing yards — creating a clean pocket for Rutan, too — as the offense scored four touchdowns.
The defense has a new look as well, with new players including rising-sophomore defensive end Landon Spanniger (one sack), rising-sophomore linebacker Peyton Mason (one interception) and rising-senior safety Chase Tudor (one interception, one touchdown-saving tackle).
Still the same old Mantas
Lemon Bay built its success off running the ball and playing physical football.
That continued to be the case last week in Fort Myers as Lemon Bay ran the ball 53 times and averaged over 5 yards per carry — often overpowering the Sentinels at the line of scrimmage.
On the flip side, Evangelical Christian didn’t dare run against the Mantas’ front seven as it attempted just two designed runs all night.
If the Mantas can continue to run the ball effectively — with Rutan, Hogan, Sekach and others — and play tough hard-nosed defense, they could be in for another historic season.
