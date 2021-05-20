VENICE — The Venice High football team has been enticing some of the top teams across the state to travel to Powell-Davis Stadium for several years, and that won’t be any different when the Indians play host to three Florida powerhouses — Lakeland, Manatee and Charlotte — for this Friday’s spring classic.
All four teams will play two halves, with Lakeland vs. Charlotte kicking the competition off at 6:30 p.m. followed by Venice vs. Lakeland, Manatee vs. Charlotte and Manatee vs. Venice.
Port Charlotte, the other area team in action tonight, will travel to play at North Fort Myers at 7 p.m.
“I just think it’s great for football,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “If you’re a football fan and you’ve got Lakeland, Manatee, Venice and Charlotte playing?
“Who’s gonna miss out on that if you’re a high school football fan? That’s the whole reason behind it.”
There will be plenty for Indians fans to look for this Friday night on both sidelines.
While most position groups already have an established hierarchy, it’s still unclear how the offensive line will look when the 2021 team officially debuts in the fall.
“This is one of the first years we’ve had a true competition on our offensive line,” Peacock said. “Usually we pretty much have a good idea, but we have seven guys right now.
“We know they can play. All seven of them have started, but we’re still trying to figure out the pieces fit together.”
There are also some new players who will be playing in their first games as Indians, too, like quarterback Ryan Browne, receiver Omari Hayes and tight end Austin Bray.
And of course, there’s always the prospect of Venice wrapping up its spring season with a victory — or two — against some of the state’s best competition.
“If they turn the scoreboard on," said Peacock, "you wanna win, right?”
Players to watch: Browne, Hayes, Bray, DE Damon Wilson, CB Elliot Washington, WR Jayshon Platt, WR Keyon Sears, DE Trenton Kintigh, OLB Desavion Cassaway, MLB Martin Ramos, CB Myles Weston, SS Sage Youtzy.
Charlotte
Last year: 7-3, lost in regional quarterfinals to Palmetto Ridge.
The Tarpons had another strong year in 2020 as they beat teams like Braden River, Port Charlotte, Southeast and Lehigh, but lost early in the playoffs — in the first season under coach Wade Taylor.
Dual-threat quarterback John Busha is gone, and new starter Mason Henderson should be a player to keep an eye on this Friday.
Though the departures of Busha and running back Isaac White create voids in the passing game and running game, a slew of receivers — Keon Jones, John Gamble, Brayan Augustin and Troi McClary — will return to help ease Henderson’s adjustment.
Charlotte should be especially strong on defense, too, with most of its front seven back including some members of its state champion boys weightlifting team.
Players to watch: Henderson, Jones, McClary, Gamble, Augustin, LB Logan Pritchard, LB Connor Trim, LB Nelson Daniels, DE Cael Newton.
Lakeland
Last year: 6-4, lost to Tampa Bay Tech in regional semifinal.
The 2020 season was a decidedly down year for the Dreadnaughts, who are typically contenders to go deep in the state tournament, and have won seven state championships.
This upcoming season, however, Lakeland returns plenty of talent as it looks to bounce back.
A run-heavy team, Lakeland will likely rely on rising-junior running back Don’ares Johnson, who ran for 340 yards on 53 carries last year.
Dual-threat quarterback Mason Martin is also back, but lost his two top receivers — Tayler Gant and running back Reggie Kellum — to graduation.
Players to watch: Martin, Johnson, DE Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M), WR Deandre Keys (offers from Eastern Michigan, FIU, etc), CB Nasir Bowers (committed to Toledo).
Manatee
Last year: 8-2, lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in regional semifinal.
Aside from a one-point loss to Southeast, Manatee would have had a perfect regular season. Of course, that all came to a quick end in the playoffs at the hands of eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, but if the Hurricanes were in any other bracket, they might have made the final four.
Some things have changed since, however.
Coach Yusuf Shakir — who served a suspension for recruiting violations last season — has been fired and assistant coach Jacquez Green has become the permanent replacement.
Green will have a deep group of returners to work with including Jayse Berzowski at quarterback and Kyree Jones at running back — two of Manatee’s three top offensive weapons from last season.
There will be holes to fill at receiver — with Irone Jackson and Jayden Corbett soon off to play college football — and on defense which is losing seniors in Jackson, LB Jernard Dunbar and LB Nathan Hyman.
Players to watch: Berzowski, Jones, SS Tyreak Allen (offers from Ball State, Liberty, Southern Miss), OLB Samu Vave, WR Chris Perry, LB Cornell Thomas.
Port Charlotte
Last year: 5-4, lost in play-in game to Palmetto Ridge.
The Pirates will debut nine new starters on offense -- including each offensive line spot, quarterback, running back and receiver -- and a few on defense, too, when they travel to play the Red Knights tonight.
It won't be an easy introduction for these new Pirates against a North Fort Myers team that had an undefeated regular season in 2020, finishing 8-1 after losing to Naples in the regional finals.
The Red Knights not only went unbeaten in the regular season, but also outscored opponents, 284-45, across those games.
North Fort Myers will be featuring some new players, too, as it loses its quarterback, running back and seven key members of its defense from last season, however.
Port Charlotte players to watch: WR/CB Alex Perry, QB Bryce Eaton, QB Christian Weatherhead, RB Edd Guerrier, RB Jay Pelham, DE Okten Logue, DE Charlie Vanamburg, WR/CB Jamal Streeter.
North Fort Myers players to watch: QB Tanner Helton, RB Taven Turner, WR Santino Arroyo, SS Dominic Castagna.
