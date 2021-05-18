Just like that, the spring sports season has come to an end.
Note the last part of the sentence and today’s date. It’s late May. Full slates have been completed and postseason runs have been completed. There was no guarantee such things were possible when the school year began and certainly at this time last year, when everything had been canceled by St. Patrick’s Day.
With more than a year between full seasons, it was only natural that fresh faces would emerge and surprises would occur across all sports. Look no further than Kylah Buckle’s state track win at North Port, the Charlotte boys weightlifting team title or the rise of Lemon Bay’s baseball program.
If there was one constant across the sports it was this – everyone’s future appears to be bright. Though there will be some key losses to graduation, the returning talent at all schools is plentiful.
Here’s a look at each of the sports and where they stand:
BASEBALL
Lemon Bay blazed to what can be considered the second-best season in school history and with most of the roster returning for the 2022 season, that success should be built upon. Of note was the emergence of two-way player Abel Albarran and the record-setting speed of shortstop Joel Vazquez, who set a school record with 36 stolen bases. Up the coast at Venice, the season may have ended prematurely for the two-time defending state champions, but there were big wins along the way. The biggest might have occurred on March 5 when Venice played host to MaxPrep’s then-national No. 1, Jesuit, and pulled out a 3-2 victory.
THE DEPARTING: There are a trio of center fielders who will leave voids for their respective teams as Venice’s Michael Robertson, Charlotte’s John Busha and Lemon Bay’s Sebastian Daubner graduate. Robertson cemented his status as a likely high pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft. The Athletic’s Keith Law recently rated Robertson the nation’s 64th-best prospect, which bodes well for a team to snatch him up in the top five rounds.
ONES TO WATCH: What will Vazquez do for an encore? Will Albarran lead the area in strikeouts as a pitcher and batting average as a hitter like he did this season? Potential staff aces Jacob Patton (DeSoto County) and Jason Lepage (Lemon Bay) should be back on the bump after missing this season with injuries. Catchers Justin McQueen (Charlotte) and CJ Nelson (DeSoto County) have bright futures behind the plate. Graduation will hit North Port hard, but Brayden Kelly and Mike Murray will be good pieces to build around. Port Charlotte’s future is in great hands with Landon Carter and Adrian Nina. As for Venice? Yes, Robertson and staff ace Aiden Beechy lead an entire raft of outgoing All-Area talent, but with Stephen Deans, Huston Wynne, Cole Schumaker, Marek Houston, John Whitney and others coming back, another postseason run is in the cards.
TENNIS
If there was a common theme to this season on the court, it was youth being served. Throughout the area, young players emerged and climbed up their respective school’s seed sheet via challenge. Unfortunately, youth had a bit of a downside in that once postseason play arrived, the exits came quickly.
THE DEPARTING: It’s a pity the area only got one year with Port Charlotte’s Nikolas Frost. The senior came over from England prior to the school year and will be headed to Rhode Island in the fall. Venice’s Ryan Rajakar will be taking his talents to Florida Southern. North Port will miss the quiet leadership of Madi Holmes.
ONES TO WATCH: Well, how about everyone, everywhere? Especially among the area’s girls teams. Lemon Bay returns all but one of their singles players, led by Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe. Venice welcomes back its ace, Nicole Cierniak and Nika DeLong. North Port freshman Mila Djurich came out of nowhere to claim the Bobcats’ No. 1 seed and appears to be a fixture for years to come. DeSoto County’s Marcos Villafuerte, Venice’s Charlie Siddons, Lemon Bay’s Hunter Andres, Charlotte’s Noah Jennings and North Port’s Hector Torres will all demand attention in 2022.
SOFTBALL
It was a year of growth for most area softball teams.
Teams like Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay lost plenty of games as their young underclassmen learned the ropes.
Others, like North Port and DeSoto County, had contributions from players young and old alike as they each turned in middling seasons.
Venice and Charlotte, the area’s two powerhouses, each had postseason runs that ended in disappointment, but had several highlights to remember along the way.
In the end, the Indians were the only team to win a district championship and win more than one playoff game.
THE DEPARTING: There will be no area team that feels the losses of senior players as much as Venice will. The Indians had 10 senior players including several starters like 1B Becka Mellor, 2B Jordan O’Brien, 3B Kayleigh Roper, RF Liv Seibert, CF Megan Hanley and LF Tatum McGrath.
Roper (Michigan State), Mellor (Barry University) and McGrath (Lake Sumter College) will all go on to play collegiate softball.
Charlotte, the only other local team to advance to the regional playoffs, was full of youth, but will also lose some key seniors.
Ace pitcher Laci Hendrickson, outfielder Savannah Jacobs (Webber International) and 3B/P Dylan Anthony (Stetson), all multi-year starters, are graduating.
North Port will also have to contend with the loss of two of its best players — CF Cienna Nelson and ace pitcher Taylor Roche.
ONES TO WATCH: There will be several up-and-comers to watch in area softball next year, with many of them playing in Punta Gorda.
The Tarpons return four freshmen — 1B Lexi Fitzgerald, P/OF Mia Flores, P/OF Amber Chumley and OF Josilyn Abel — along with a pair of sophomores in SS Jasmine Jones and C Faith Wharton to a team that nearly won a district title.
Area teams that struggled this year, like the Pirates and Mantas, will also return several top players — like SS Mickey Coslor, C Emma Jurisko and P Gia Greaves at Port Charlotte or P/3B Mackenzie Vaughan, SS Madison Kinkade and P/OF Ella Kraszewski for Lemon Bay.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dozens of athletes won district titles — including the Charlotte boys and girls teams — several went on to regionals and a few even stood on the podium at the state championships in track and field this year.
Some teams, like North Port — with its three state relay teams, distance runners, sprinters and field competitors — or Venice — with 10 athletes at the state meet — were loaded.
But no one had a year like Kylah Buckle, who won the state title in the 400 meter run and placed in the 200 meter dash and with the 4x400 relay team.
THE DEPARTING: It was a special year for athletes competing in field events. Several won district titles and a few even competed in the state meet.
Some standouts, like Venice javelin thrower Jacey Tippman (4th), North Port pole vaulter Autumn Coyle (10th), Venice jumper Charles Brantley (5th) and Charlotte javelin thrower Michenel Mede (16th) all placed at the state tournament, but are all graduating this spring.
North Port will especially feel the losses on its track team, which will be without its entire 4x800 relay team (2nd) and three 800m competitors in Nicard Labossiere, Joseph Smith and Cameron Turnberger.
ONES TO WATCH: Buckle will be back and looking to add another state championship. Other promising young athletes include Riley Willis of Lemon Bay (2nd in 2A High Jump), Brayan Augustin of Charlotte (4th in 3A Long Jump).
BOYS WEIGHTLIFTING
In what probably comes as a surprise to no one, the schools with the area’s top football teams also happen to have the best boys weightlifting programs.
Charlotte won a state championship as several Tarpons lifters went to states and a few even placed in the top three in their weight class.
Venice finished in fourth with a few top finishers as well.
Other schools, like Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay had some individuals impress at the state meet, too.
THE DEPARTING: Jacob Papantonakis (Venice) and Jakobe Morgan (Port Charlotte) are both Boys Weightlifter of the Year finalists who will be graduating this spring, along with others who advanced past regionals, like Dekwann Martin (Port Charlotte), Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte), Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay) and a trio of Tarpons in Jaden Opalach, Brenner Bogle and Austin Lowe.
ONES TO WATCH: A finalist for Lifter of the Year, Logan Pritchard (2nd in 219), will be back to help the Tarpons defend their title alongside Christian Kreegel (2nd in 199), another First Team All-Area member.
Venice, meanwhile, will have a couple of third-place state finishers back in David Raney (Unlimited) and Logan Ballard (183 pounds) as well as Damon Wilson (5th in 238) and Rylan Kriska (7th in 119).
Despite losing three top lifters in Morgan, Martin and Marquez, Port Charlotte will return Okten Logue (6th in 199).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.