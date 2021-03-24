The spring season for high school sports is roughly halfway over, and the best are starting to separate themselves from the rest.
There have been several impressive feats, winning streaks and school records already broken. There will surely be more in the coming months, with some district tournaments beginning next month.
Here's an idea of some of the best athletes to watch as the season winds down:
Kylah Buckle
North Port girls track and field, junior
Buckle has been one of the more talented runners at North Port since she joined the team as a freshman, and she’s continued to impress.
She set a pair of school records earlier this month when she ran the 200 meter dash in 24.49 seconds and the 400 meter dash in 54.61 seconds.
That 400-meter dash time ranks Buckle first in the state and she is far ahead of where he coaches expected her to be at this point in the season, coach Phu Nguyen said.
Kayleigh Roper and Becka Mellor
Venice softball, seniors
The most dangerous duo in any lineup in the area, the back-to-back combo of Roper and Mellor is almost unfair to opposing pitchers.
Mellor has been the on-base threat — hitting a team-high .463 with two doubles, two triples, two homers, 10 runs and 14 RBIs.
Roper, who also hits for contact, has been explosive at the plate — hitting .444 with seven doubles, four homers, 12 runs and 14 RBIs.
These two have helped Venice (9-2) average just over nine runs per game as the Indians have won seven straight games.
Venice, currently ranked first in its district, has a chance to make a deep postseason run.
The softball postseason begins with the district tournaments on April 26, with regionals beginning on May 5 and the state tournament from May 18-22.
Nico Rodriguez, Nicard Labossiere, Cameron Turnberger and Joseph Smith
North Port boys track and field, seniors
All four of these runners are special athletes in their own regard, but when they team up, they form one of the best — if not the best — 4x800 relay teams in the state.
They’ve already broken the school record, running an 8:02 at the Ram Invite at Riverview High. That time also puts them in the conversation for the best in the state. They currently rank second behind Christopher Columbus High of Miami, but said they fully believe they have what it takes to become the top team.
The track and field state postseason championships will be held on May 12.
Damon Wilson
Venice boys weightlifting, sophomore
Wilson broke out as a defensive end this past season on the football field for Venice — recording 79 tackles (four for loss) and six sacks — and he’s brought that success to the weight room this spring.
The sophomore standout has won every weightlifting meet he’s competed in so far this season. His personal best lifts of 350 pounds in the bench press and 240 pounds in the clean and jerk should have him lifting well past the district meet.
The boys weightlifting postseason begins with the district meets on March 30, and continues with regionals on April 7 and the state meet on April 22.
Joel Vazquez
Lemon Bay baseball, freshman
The Mantas’ freshman leadoff hitter is streaking like a meteor across the local baseball scene. Tuesday night against DeSoto County, he stole six bases to up his season total to 28 in 14 games, tops in the state. Nationally, he ranks 10th with six of the nine in front of him having played more games.
He stole four bases against Bayshore and snagged at least three bags in four other games. At the plate, he’s batting .350, so he’s generating plenty of opportunities to add to his total.
Nikolas Frost
Port Charlotte boys tennis, senior
The Pirates’ senior is a newcomer to the local boys’ tennis scene and is back in the sport for the first time after a bit of a layoff. Originally from England, Frost had put down his tennis racquet and turned to rugby. When he moved to America during the pandemic to live with his aunt and uncle, he took up the sport once more.
He stepped in as the No. 1 singles player on an initially undermanned Pirates team and made an immediate impact, defeated Lemon Bay’s Matt Hutcherson 6-1, 5-7 (12-10) in early February.
Mila Djurich
North Port girls tennis, freshman
It’s not often a freshman walks onto the tennis court at a Class 4A program as its No. 1 singles player, but that’s what Djurich has accomplished. She has proven it to be no fluke, winning all but one of her matches before spring break.
She has her sights set high. Djurich wants to make a splash in North Port’s district tournament and continue to grow her game, hoping one day to play professionally.
