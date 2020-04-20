The final call on the spring sports season came on Monday afternoon, ending any hopes that high school athletes had for resuming play.
The Florida High School Athletic Association announced that after Governor Ron DeSantis ordered schools to continue distance learning through the rest of the school year, all FHSAA events will be canceled as well.
“With the evolving threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness,” a release from the FHSAA stated. “We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly.”
After first leaving cancellations up to each school district, the FHSAA wasn’t given much choice as the state government stepped in — with the Florida Department of Education recommending schools stay closed through April. So, the organization followed suit as it postponed all events through May 3.
Until then, it had held out on making any official rulings on its spring sports season.
But when the governor announced his decision to close campuses through the school year this past weekend, the decision was made for the FHSAA.
Along with ending its spring sports season, the association also announced that after reviewing Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be extended to affected athletes.
As of now, the 2020-2021 high school sports season is still set to begin on schedule.
“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates,” the release by the FHSAA stated. “Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you.
“While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
