Completing a perfect season complete with championship hardware is quite the feat. Doing it in three consecutive years is nearly unheard of.
Well, the St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte did just that with their coed soccer team winning 34 consecutive games with three championships.
After consecutive 11-0 seasons, the 2020 squad went 12-0 and outscored its opponents 80-8. In the 34 games combined, the winning margin was 202-34.
Part of the Florida Gulf Coast League, St. Charles is made up of 5th-8th graders. This year's team was comprised mostly of 8th graders who had been in the system a while. Tyler Amaral, the leading goal scorer for Charlotte High as a freshman was a member of the first team to go undefeated in 2018.
“I’ve search the Internet for records for middle school leagues to see if anyone has ever won 34 straight games without a tie and I can’t find any information except for high school games," St. Charles coach Dan Cormier said in an email. "Who knows when this streak will end, but when it does it sure will be an emotional loss.“
This year's championship team: 5th grader: Kyle Saint Fleur, 6th graders: John Berlin, Dan O’Brien, Mary O’Brien, 7th graders: Megan Monaghan, Livia Kiszka, Amelia Brewer, Ben Lozada, Nathan Dorneval, Jacob DeHart, Andres Monge, 8th graders: Kevin Johns, Eddie Nolan, Anthony Strahija, Jack Helgemo, Josh Starmer, Alejandro Cristobal, Charly D’Fortune, Skie Huang, Avel Fleuridor, and Coach Dan Cormier.
