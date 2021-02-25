LAKELAND -- The Charlotte girls basketball team had not lost a game in over two months heading into Thursday night's state semifinal matchup with St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Tarpons had won their district, their region -- for the first time in school history -- and were eyeing another piece of history this weekend.
Charlotte (22-3) played well enough to advance to the state final for much of the evening, leading all throughout three quarters, but allowed the Raiders to go on a 21-4 run over the final seven minutes as they pulled away for a 62-48 win at RP Funding Center.
"You definitely feel confident on a big stage like that, setting the tempo early," said Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson. "It was just that their last punch delivered the blow for us. It's kinda how it goes, unfortunately."
Stephenson said earlier in the week that his team would have to play good defense to win, and that's exactly what the Tarpons did out of the gate -- taking a 12-7 lead into the second quarter as only Karina Gordon (24 total points) could score for the Raiders.
Arkansas commit Samara Spencer finally got going for St. Thomas Aquinas in the second quarter, scoring a quick seven points to cut the deficit to 22-19 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, though, Charlotte did its best to take control of the game.
D'Yanis Jimenez, Aryana Hicks and Kristen Lowers each hit a shot before the Raiders could answer, and they continued to pile on. Jimenez converted four straight free-throws and Adriana Iorfida added five points -- pushing the lead to 38-27 with time ticking down in the quarter.
The Raiders responded with a 9-1 run to close the quarter as Spencer and Gordon began to take over.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders went to a full-court press -- pressuring the Tarpons into six turnovers and goading them into a couple of unnecessary charges.
Eventually it caught up to Charlotte, which took its final lead with 6:50 to play on a 3-pointer from Bella Desjardins to make the score 44-41.
Then, Spencer and Gordon combined for 11 straight points as they took their first lead of the game. Finally in control, the Raiders slowed their offense to a crawl and dared the Tarpons to catch up on offense.
"They went with their pressure and that falls on me. I could have put us in better positions to handle that," said Stephenson. "I thought we had a decent job up until that point of playing a balanced game and sticking to our game plan.
"We weren't able to fire back when that happened. But we'll learn from it and get better."
As the shots continued to bounce off the rim -- or miss it entirely -- the Tarpons were forced to intentionally foul the Raiders in a fruitless attempt to get back into the game.
"I'm proud of my seniors and how they've stepped up for us all four years," Stephenson said. "It's a special group that I've had the opportunity to coach. Their leadership and their heart through all four seasons of being Tarpons were very good.
"We have a pretty young team, and I definitely expect us to be back doing what we did. We definitely set a standard tonight for Charlotte High School and girls basketball in the area."
