TAMPA — Summer Kohler never imagined she could win a state championship in high school volleyball until she joined Venice this past offseason.
Now, she’s working to make it a reality.
The sophomore outside hitter is brand-new to the Lady Indians after playing last season at Imagine School of North Port, and she had never played a team as talented or as well-regarded as the Tampa Prep team she played on Tuesday night – a program with 16 state championships.
No matter.
Kohler helped rally Venice (3-0) from a first-set loss, slamming down crucial kills in key spots as the Indians took the next three sets for a 3-1 win (16-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-22).
“It’s been really different for me this year,” Kohler said. “The culture at Venice is probably the best I’ll ever play in, including in college, because the coaches really push me to get better. They’re definitely way more knowledgeable than any other coaches I’ve ever had, so having them coach me feels like an honor.
“I think we have a pretty stacked team. When we had our first team meeting, I grasped the idea that we can be a state championship team. I believe we’ll win states this year.”
Kohler and the Indians had plenty of reason to worry early on against the Lady Terrapins.
Venice fell into a 13-3 hole in the first set. Terrapin outside hitters Leilani Lawrence and Rylee Johnson combined for five early kills as the Indians struggled to defend. Though Venice woke up across the court — getting kills from Kohler, Leah Bartlett, Charley Goberville, Hilary Hupp and Jayda Lanham — it came too late to mount a serious threat in the opening set.
“We had a lot of energy,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of the first set. “We just needed to channel it the right away. The first 14 points were really on us, but we settled down.”
Venice got out to a much better start in the second set, opening on a 6-2 run powered by two kills, a block and an ace from Goberville, a sophomore outside hitter.
Playing with a lead throughout the set, Venice kept attacking. Goberville registered six kills while Kohler added three — pulling away for a five-point win to tie the match at 1-1.
Back in the match, the Indians showed why Kohler has been so excited to join them.
Venice attacked from the outside with Goberville, Kohler and Lanham, in the middle with Bartlett and Hupp, and from the service line with defensive specialist Carli Waggonner, as well as some sneak attacks and tough serves from setter Ashley Reynolds.
Tampa Prep countered with an impressive offensive showing of its own — with Johnson, Lawrence and Ivana Zujovic making life hard on the Venice back row.The Terrapins even took a 26-25 lead at one point, but Venice put the rally to rest.
An ace from Lanham and a pair of kills — from Bartlett and Goberville — sealed the third set and put Venice up, 2-1.
“We were down 26-25 in Game 3, and we had just had game-point, but we made two errors,” Wheatley said. “I told them, ‘Hey, that’s not who we are. We’re a team that takes control of our fate and our destiny. If they win the game, it’s because they win the game and they earned it.'
“And they came around," Wheatley continued. "One thing about this group is they really respond to coaching, and it’s been really fun.”
Even with the Indians leading, 2-1, the Terrapins didn’t make winning the match easy.
After knotting the fourth set at 14-14, Venice and Tampa Prep traded points until the end until Goberville sealed the match on a tipped-ball kill.
Though Venice already has an early-week win under its belt, the work isn’t done yet as the team will travel to Wesley Chapel this weekend to play some of the top teams in the southeast U.S. in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
“I wasn’t nervous at all, personally, because I think this is a great opportunity for me, ” Kohler said of facing Tampa Prep. “I’m giving this my all because I’ve never had this opportunity before to play good teams.
“I give it my all every single night because this is such a great opportunity (to play for Venice).”
