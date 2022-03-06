Complete results for all area wrestlers who competed in this weekend's FHSAA state wrestling championships at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee
CHARLOTTE
106
Camren French (43-9) placed 2nd
Round 1 - won by fall over Cole Henderson (Land O Lakes) 2:56
QF - won by dec. over Fredrick Mitchum (Miami SR) 7-4
SF - won by dec. over Roberto Rodriguez (Brandon) 8-2
1st Place - Lost to Roman Lermer (Jesuit) by dec. 6-4
113
Kaiden Ballinger (33-15) placed 4th
Round 1 - won by fall over James Bohannan (Rockledge) 3:42
QF - Jayce Paridon (Fleming Island) won by maj. dec. 12-2
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by fall over Holden Kapsos (Suncoast) 0:40
Cons. Rd. 3 - won by dec. over Elijah Lowe (Lake Gibson) 8-4
Cons. SF - won by dec. over Enis Ljikovic (Barron Collier) 2-0
3rd Place - Draven McCall (Jesuit) 27-6 won by dec. 3-2
120
Patrick Nolan (43-9) placed 3rd
Round 1 - won by fall over Ryden Ashmore (Fletcher) 1:50
QF - won by dec. over Dominick Smith (River Ridge) 5-1
SF - Ryan Phillips (Winter Springs) 42-6 won by fall 2:29
Cons. SF - won by dec. over Voshawn Baker (Hollins) 5-2
3rd Place - won by dec. over Danny Vargas (Jesuit) 2-1
126
Andrew Austin (48-2) placed 1st
Round 1 - won by fall over Jace Brown (Okeechobee) 1:57
QF won by fall over Silas Mantero (Winter Springs) 3:15
SF - Alexander Exalant (North Miami) 6-3
1st Place - won by maj. dec. over Darrell Tabor (Brandon) 14-0
138
Luke Davis (18-16)
Round 1 - Joshua Gallo (Springstead) won by fall 4:00
Cons. Rd. 1 - Judge DeYoung (Merritt Island) won by dec. 11-5
152
Isaac Church (40-10) placed 4th
Round 1 - Tyson Mills (Matanzas) won in sudden victory SV-1, 6-4
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by maj. dec. over Nicholas Iserino (Wesley Chapel) 12-4
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by maj. dec. over luis alvarado (Winter Springs) 11-2
Cons. Rd. 3 - won by dec. over Logan Simpson (Citrus) 8-5
Cons. SF - won by fall over Christopher Chop (Fleming Island) 1:28
3rd Place - Nick Hejke (Mosley) won by dec. 8-7
160
James Baltutis (36-14) placed 4th
Round 1 - won by dec. over Darian Torres (Belen Jesuit) 8-4
QF won by dec. over Clint Griffin (St. Augustine) 10-4
SF - Brendon Abdon (Lake Gibson) won by tech fall 18-3
Cons. SF - won by dec. over Lawrence Rosario (Miami Southridge) 4-3
3rd Place - Elijah Penton (Winter Springs) won by dec. 5-4
195
Cael Newton (49-9) placed 3rd
Round 1 - won by fall over Dominick Smith (Merritt Island) 1:58
QF - Cayden Bevis (Lincoln) won by dec. 9-2
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by fall over Aidan Bryan (Pace) 2:34
Cons. Rd. 3 - won by fall over Gabriel Thomas (Palmetto) 4:14
Cons. SF - won by maj. dec. over luis valdes (Winter Springs) 11-1
3rd Place -won by fall over Nigel Williams (Jones) 27-2 2:40
220
Nathaniel Box (39-6) placed 7th
Round 1 - Derrick Mosely (Orange Park)) won by maj. dec. 11-0
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by fall over Daniel King (Liberty) 4:22
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by dec. over Jaeden Kinlock (American Heritage) 20-3 3-2
Cons. Rd. 3 - Cassidy Grubbs (Pasco) won by dec. 7-6
7th Place - won by dec. over Theotis Smith (Zephyrhills) 7-2
285
Biaggio Frattarelli (44-6) placed 5th
Round 1 - won in sudden victory over Briac Riles (Wesley Chapel) SV-1, 7-3
QF - won by forfeit over Woodens Pierrelouis (North Miami)
SF - Jeremiah Jackson (Kathleen) won by fall 0:37
Cons. SF - Toby Matson (Fletcher) won by dec. 4-3
5th Place Match - won by fall over Nate Gabriel (Auburndale) 33-12 3:00
LEMON BAY
106
Jack Oliver (38-13)
Round 1 - Jonathan Espinosa (Mulberry) won by dec. 3-2
Cons. Rd. 1 - Kellen Mesina (Mater Lakes) won by dec. 8-7
113
Logan Kelly (21-12)
Round 1 - Gian Ortiz (Jensen Beach) won by fall 3:14
Cons. Rd. 1 - Connor Brown (Wakulla) won by injury default
126
Brycen Warren (48-15) placed 8th
Round 1 - Jonny Dobbs (Jensen Beach) won by maj. dec. 10-2
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by dec. over Caden Kubatzke (Fernandina Beach) 3-1
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by dec. over Anthony Dicks (Satellite) 4-2
Cons. Rd. 3 - Mason Medina (Bishop Moore) won by dec. 5-4
7th Place - Kris Hunter (Tenoroc) won by dec. 6-2
132
Justin Brady (52-9) placed 8th
Round 1 won by fall over Christopher Hampton (Bishop Kenny) 1:06
QF - Frankie Florio (American Heritage) won by fall 2:33
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by dec. over Kevin Concepcion (Somerset Academy) 8-4
Cons. Rd. 3 - Kevin Kerns (Deltona) won by fall 0:24
7th Place - Austin McKinney (Suwannee) won by dec. 5-4
145
Caleb Corridino (53-8)
Round 1 - Ryan Beirne (Satellite) won by dec. 10-4
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by dec. over Caleb Keigans (Florida High) 5-4
Cons. Rd. 2 - Dylan Johns (Yulee) won by maj. dec. 10-1
160
Koen Hoffman (56-3) placed 2nd
Round 1 - won by dec. over Omer Barak (American Heritage) 7-4
QF - won by dec. over Enzo Gamba (Fernandina Beach) 3-0
SF - won by dec. over Vish Williams (McKeel) 3-0
1st Place - Kendrick Hodge (Somerset Academy) won in tie breaker TB-1, 2-1
170
Chase Alden (54-5) placed 2nd
Round 1 - won by dec. over Sam Daniels (Weeki Wachee) 6-1
QF - won by dec. over Richard Tauriello (Cardinal Gibbons) 3-2
SF - won by fall over Owen McNabb (McKeel) 4:46
1st Place - Christian Moder (First Baptist) won by dec. 7-0
182
Lance Schyck (40-0) placed 1st
Round 1 - won by fall over Malachi Harriel (Jensen Beach) 0:51
QF - won by fall over Octavion Osby (Palm Bay) 1:44
SF - won by dec. over Michael Mocco (Coral Springs Charter) 6-4
1st Place - won by dec. over Joseph Nicolosi (American Heritage) 7-2
195
Marcus Lopez (51-9) placed 8th
Round 1 - Zach Lewicki (Key West) 46-4 won by fall 0:51
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by fall over Ben Lietz (McKeel) 3:36
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by dec. over Christopher Aud (Yulee) 8-6
Cons. Rd. 3 - Toby Kinghorn (Baker County) won by fall 2:23
7th Place - Izaiah Jauma (Villages) won by dec. 11-5
220
Ben Arnett (39-15)
Round 1 - Robert Tyre (Clay) won by fall 1:16
Cons. Rd. 1 - Omarion James (Lake Region) won by fall 1:52
285
Miguel Diaz (45-12)
Round 1 - Joquorius Taylor (Mulberry) won by fall 1:54
Cons. Rd. 1 - Chase Crews (Baker County) won by dec. 9-5
NORTH PORT
126
Sean-Michael Gonzalez (47-3) placed 2nd
Round 1 - won by fall over Kellen Chapman (DeLand) 1:10
QF - won by fall over Julian Montero (Doral Academy) 3:38
Semifinal - won by maj. dec. over Ryan Ullayk (Palm Beach Gardens) 14-3
1st Place Match - Anderson Heap (Osceola ) won by fall 3:25
160
Vincent Donatelle (50-9) placed 6th
Round 1 - won by dec. over Ransom Randolph (Apopka) 8-2
QF - won by fall over Antonio Falotico (Harmony) 0:54
SF - Gunner Holland (Osceola) won by dec. 4-0
Cons. SF - Roman Garcia (Palmetto Ridge) won by fall 4:25
5th Place - Danny Diaz (Southwest Miami) injury default
182
Dominic Joyce (50-2) placed 1st
Round 1 - won by fall over Gavin Rodriguez-Cayro (DeLand) 1:30
QF - won by dec. over Christopher Sanchez (South Dade) 7-2
SF - won by fall over Tony Carter (Mandarin) 4:38
1st Place - won by dec. over Franklyn Fernandez (Southwest Miami) 7-3
PORT CHARLOTTE
152
Tyler Rodriguez (32-8) placed 7th
Round 1 - won by fall over Dean Wright (Florida High) 1:50
QF - Michael Shannon (Master`s Academy) won by fall 5:52
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by maj. dec. over Jae Thaxton (Wakulla) 15-4
Cons. Rd. 3 - Dylan Fox (Jensen Beach) won by dec. 10-7
7th Place - won by fall over Javier Lopez (Zephyrhills Christian) 1:37
195
Josiah Arroyo (26-10)
Round 1 - won by dec. over Roberto Montero (Miami Sunset) 5-2
QF - Caleo Carrera (Palm Bay) won by dec. 9-2
Cons. Rd. 2 - Toby Kinghorn (Baker County) won by dec. 9-6
220
Okten Logue (30-6)
Round 1 - Jamari Watson (Raines) 18-3 won by fall 0:28
Cons. Rd. 1 - Jayshawn Nantce (Hernando) 42-11 won by forfeit
VENICE
120
Blaine Taranto (53-8) placed 3rd
Round 1 - won by maj. dec. over Alejandro Rodriguez (Miami Beach) 13-2
QF - won by dec. over David Corret Jer (PB Gardens) 5-4
SF - Ethan Vugman (Bartram Trail H.S.) won by dec. 8-2
Cons. SF - Blaine Taranto (Venice) 53-8 won by tech fall 15-0
3rd Place Match - won in sudden victory over David Corret Jer (PB Gardens) SV-1, 8-6
138
Gage Wiggins (44-10)
Round 1 - Eric Aja (Freedom (Orlando)) won by dec. 3-0
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by fall over Keanan Sexton (Creekside) 2:49
Cons. Rd. 2 - Enrique Sanchez (Doral Academy) won by fall 2:38
GIRLS
NORTH PORT
100
Hope Eastes (13-1) placed 3rd
Round 1 - won by fall over Victoria Ceballos (Dr. Phillips) 2:22
QF - won by fall over Abby Couillard (Mainland) 2:29
SF - Gabriele Tedesco (Lake Gibson) won by maj. dec. 11-3
Cons. SF - won by fall over Emma Bauknight (Springstead) 0:37
3rd Place - won by dec. over Kohana Martinez (Zephyrhills) 8-3
115
Nadia Ayers (8-4)
Round 1 - Margo Menge (McKeel) won by fall 4:30
Cons. Rd. 1 - won by fall over Jocelyn Higgins (Lake Mary) 0:36
Cons. Rd. 2 - Lahela Grady (Tate) won by dec. 6-2
125
Page Baker (9-3)
Round 1 - Kelliana Mack (Osceola) won by fall 0:17
Cons. Rd. 1 - won in sudden victory over Ana Vilar (Flagler Palm Coast) SV-1, 6-4
Cons. Rd. 2 - Natalia Choquegonza (Ponte Vedra) won 2:11
VENICE
105
Tristany Smallwood (5-5) placed 8th
Round 1 - won by fall over Aliyah Gonzalez (Winter Park) 1:44
QF - Dianna Pineda (Deltona) won by dec. 7-3
Cons. Rd. 2 - won by dec. over Adrianna Barrientos (Oakleaf) 10-8
Cons. Rd. 3 - Mariah Mills (Matanzas) won by dec. 9-2
7th Place - Natalie Duran (South Dade) won by maj. dec. 15-2
