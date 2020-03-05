Lucas Willis is one of the most impressive wrestlers to pass through the area in some time and has the chance to solidify himself as arguably the best to wrestle for Charlotte High by the time he leaves.
Making his fourth trip to states, a place where he hasn't lost since the sixth grade, Willis can become the first to win three straight state titles at the school since coach Evan Robinson. He has three to his credit already, but the first came at Somerset Academy as an eighth grader.
He's been simply dominant throughout his career and brings a 43-1 record into this weekend's state meet as the clear-cut favorite once again. If he wins this weekend, he stays on track to become one of only six wrestlers to ever go 5 for 5 in Florida.
"No one's beating me," Willis said. "The mindset is that I'm the best there, no one can touch me. No matter what weight class I'm at, no matter what person I'm wrestling, I'm better on the mat."
While Willis has won in a variety of ways, his ability to pin his opponents has been hard to match. The 152-pound junior has cruised through the postseason so far, winning six of seven matches via pin (one was a forfeit).
In fact, Willis has pinned 15 of his past 19 opponents with none of those matches lasting longer than 1:34. He has 36 pins on the year with his quickest coming in 15 seconds.
"We want to be a fluid wrestler," Robinson said. "We don't want to have to stop and think about the situation we're in. We want to be able to continuously go. We've always stressed getting the pin. As a coaching staff we've never been the ones looking for takedown, takedown, takedown. We want to see the guys try to get the fall."
It's not something Willis looks for. He waits for the opportunity to present itself. If an opponent shoots carelessly or reaches the wrong way, Willis is quick enough to strike and put them into a position from which they usually can't escape.
"If it comes, it comes," Willis said. "If I see I'm breaking someone mentally, I turn it to another notch. If they shoot with their arms up, I'm taking their head off, everyone knows that. I don't really look for a move, I just let it flow."
Willis is one of nine Tarpons making the trip to Kissimmee with 21 qualifying from the area.
For him, it's business as usual. But for state newbies, like Charlotte's 160-pounder Sean Taft, it's a fresh experience.
"Last year I was two rounds off from states," Taft said. "That was a big thing for me with it being my first year. This year it would mean a lot to me. To just be able to go there and experience it with my team is a big moment."
Taft has more tempered expectations than Willis. He's just looking to enjoy the ride and hopefully earn a spot on the podium.
Though the packed stands and rowdy crowds will be different, the competition level won't be anything he and his teammates haven't already seen.
Along with one of the tougher schedules in the state, Charlotte wrestlers are paired up with state-caliber wrestlers every day in practice.
Taft is often paired with state placer Cody Rice. The depth of the Tarpons makes things a little easier come this time of the season.
"When you have that type of competition each day, of course the kids are gonna build off each other," Robinson said. "It helps those younger guys grow."
Wrestlers to watch
Donovan Cataldi — Cataldi won the title in 2018, but fell last year. This year he's looking to get back on top in the 132-pound class after becoming the only four-time region champion in school history. If he reaches the podium, he will be the first Tarpon to do so four straight times.
Lance Schyck — The flu hasn't kept Schyck down as he enters the state meet as the undefeated region champion at 170 pounds. He finished fourth last year as a freshman, but is looking for more than just a podium finish as a sophomore.
Bryce Taranto — Taranto transferred to Venice, but has enjoyed similar success to what he found the past two years at Lemon Bay. He was the runner up in 2018 and fifth last year at 113.
Sean-Michael Gonzalez — Gonzalez is enjoying a breakout year for North Port and is making his first trip to states after begin the team's top placer at regionals in third place at 120 pounds.
State qualifiers
Charlotte: *Andrew Austin (113), *Issac Church (126), *Donovan Cataldi (132), *Cody Rice (170), Patrick Nolan (106), Sean Taft (160), Matt Andou (145) and Cael Newton (182).
Lemon Bay: *Lance Schyck (170), Derick Dagg (152) and Louis Baldor (195) and Justin Brady (120).
Imagine School: Nicholas At (145)
Venice: Gage Tippman (145), Bryce Taranto (120) and Jack Stone (126)
North Port: Sean-Michael Gonzalez (120),Tyler Eastes (138), Quinn White (145) and Dominic Joyce (160).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.