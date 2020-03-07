KISSIMMEE — Each championship bout was different and each title won had a different meaning for three Charlotte High wrestlers on Saturday.

Andrew Austin won his first and did it with a pin. Donovan Cataldi won his second and shook off a finals loss from last year. Lucas Willis won his fourth straight and became the first wrestlers since coach Evan Robinson to win three at the school.

But all of them sure felt sweet.

"There's a lot of emotions going through me," Austin said before stepping atop the podium to receive his medal.

"I feel amazing. I went through a lot and worked really hard for that. That's my dream since I stepped on the mat (in third grade), to win a state title."

Austin was up first in the 113-pound class, making his first finals appearance. He gave up a takedown early, but didn't concede a point from then on. He fought off a near fall, but was able to counter and get his opponent, Miami Southridge's Connor Hueck, on his back for the pin at 3:27.

He immediately bounced up and pointed to the nearly full section of Tarpon faithful.

"Coming into this match I knew it was my time," Austin said. "When I put him there, I knew this was it. Then everything came out. My mom, my dad my brothers, my teammates, it was all for them."

Then came Cataldi at 132 pounds, who was coming off a finals loss to Jesuit's Kai Owen and battled injuries this year, but wasn't going to let that cloud his focus.

Cataldi took an early 5-0 lead in the first period and extended that to 12-4 by the end of the second. Despite a late rally by Golden Gate's Christian Moder, Cataldi held on to win his second title in three years.

"Had a concussion, came back and have only had three takedowns since then," Cataldi said. "I have way too much energy when I'm out there and I hate to sit on top so I'm just going, going, going. To win a state title in my last high school match ever, there's nothing better than that."

The last title of the night was Willis, who commands attention at these kinds of events and got it Saturday. Willis had a scare in the semifinals, winning 2-1 in overtime to reach the finals.

He said his opponent was trying to wrestle like him, so he decided to wrestle a little differently — taking less shots and milking the clock.

In the finals, it was a similar affair for the first two periods. Scoreless after one, Willis scored on an escape and takedown in the second and took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Winter Springs' Joshua Contreras earned a takedown to tie, but Willis was able to escape and win 4-3.

"I'm a little gassed," Willis said. "I had no doubt the entire tournament. That causes losses and I don't like losses. It's time to go. I don't want to sit here and be big boy of Florida, I wanna be big boy of the country. With sacrifice comes greatness."

The final two championship matches happened simultaneously with Lemon Bay's Lance Schyck and Charlotte's Cody Rice both making their first appearances in the 170-pound finals.

Schyck had a dramatic semifinal match. Tied in overtime, he scored a late takedown in the final few seconds to advance — also causing his coach/father Mike Schyck to leap over a stack of chairs in celebration.

However the finals were less ceremonious, with Schyck falling 5-0 to Lake Highland Preps'Bailey Flanagan. It was Schyck's first loss of the year, but a step up from a fourth place finish last year.

Rice also faltered, dropping the finals match 5-2 to Onid Olavarria from Brandon who finished the year a perfect 66-0.

On the podium

Outside of those who reached the finals, three area wrestlers cracked the podium with top-6 finishes.

First-time state qualifier Sean Taft from Charlotte wrestled back for a fifth-place finish in the 160-pound class. He won his first three consolation matches, but was pinned in the consolation semifinals just seconds after taking the lead with a takedown in the third period.

It took three periods in the fifth-place match, but Taft got the escape point to win 1-0.

Charlotte's Patrick Nolan (106) and Isaac Church (126) finished sixth.

Nolan was beaten in the quarterfinals 8-5 by Jesuit's Kai Owen, who earned a spot in the finals on Saturday. Nolan won his first two consolation bouts, but fell in his final two.

Church had a tough draw in the semifinals, losing to defending champ Tom Crook, who entered the match 61-0. He injured his shoulder in the match and fell in both of his remaining matches.

Venice had two wrestlers still going on Day 2, but both Bryce Taranto and Gage Tippman lost their matches.