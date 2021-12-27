The winter break for high schools is not so much a midway point of the season as it is one last rest before one final push.
Mere weeks remain in the regular season for most winter sports teams, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. There’s several standouts on both the hardwood and the soccer pitch this year worth watching, including some that could have a shot at winning it all.
Here’s a look at the top storylines from our winter sports teams so far:
Lady Tarpons eyeing another playoff run
The Charlotte High girls basketball team made history last season.
Led by Ary Hicks, Bella Desjardins, D’Yanis Jimenez and more, the Tarpons won a regional championship for the first time in team history — advancing to the state tournament in the process.
Charlotte was eliminated in a fourth quarter collapse against St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals, and some returners, such as Hicks and Jimenez, said they’re using the loss as motivation.
The team has gone 6-4 and is ranked No. 22 in FL (No. 2 in 5A) by MaxPreps so far this season as it’s played some of the top competition around the state.
Following an 0-2 start, Charlotte has bounced back to win six of its past eight, including wins against top 100 teams in Fort Myers and West Orange and the No. 11 team in GA in Mount Paran Christian.
There’s still plenty of time to catch the Tarpons in top matchups, including a home game against IMG Academy on Jan. 11 and a home game against Miami Country Day on Jan. 29 — the regular season finale.
Perry powering Pirates
Basketball is one of the few sports where one player can take over and change the game, and no one in the area is as capable of doing this as is Port Charlotte senior Alex Perry.
The 6-foot-6 wing player has scored 20-plus points on multiple occasions already this season including 27 points in a win over Lemon Bay and 22 points in a win over Venice.
Along with the Mantas and Indians, the Pirates have also defeated area squads North Port and DeSoto County. The Tarpons are the only local team to knock off the Pirates, holding on for a 49-43 win.
Perry and the Pirates still have a few fun games left, including games at Riverview (Jan. 14) and Charlotte (Jan. 22).
Lady Mantas staying on top
It would have been fair to question what the Lemon Bay girls soccer team would look like after record-setting goal-scorer Lauren Ragazzone graduated.
So far, Lemon Bay is managing through the transition just fine.
Sophia Cherniak has led the offense with 17 goals while Jacoby Maldonado has added 12 — by far the area’s top scoring duo.
Though Lauren Ragazzone is now at the University of West Florida, her younger sister, Isabelle, is starting in goal for the Mantas.
The sophomore has made 73 saves on 86 shots on goal, allowing just 13 goals in 13 games.
The 9-4-1 start has included wins over five mercy-rule wins and has just six more matches remaining in the regular season, including two final home games — against Port Charlotte on Jan. 10 and Estero on Jan. 20 in the finale.
Bulldogs burying competition
The DeSoto County boys soccer team has been nearly unbeatable through an 8-1 start.
It’s not as if many of the wins have been close, either, as the Bulldogs have won six of their matches by five goals or more.
The offense has featured a varied attack led by Juan Buenrostro (14 goals), Andri Vargas (nine goals), Joan Gamez (seven goals) and Alejandro Garcia (seven goals).
The team’s only loss came in a Dec. 9 match at Lemon Bay in which a dense fog blanketed the field.
DeSoto County, ranked No. 11 in 4A competition, is also the only winning team in its district — putting it in good position for the postseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.