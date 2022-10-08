As Hurricane Ian passed over Lemon Bay wrestling coach Mike Schyck’s home last week, a different kind of storm broke above the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Like Ian, that storm’s clouds began to gather in mid-September.
In the ongoing battle with Ohio State University and its handling of sexual abuse claims made by Schyck and hundreds of other survivors against former team doctor Richard Strauss, a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit on Sept. 14 revived multiple unsettled lawsuits.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Watson had ruled in 2021 that the outstanding, unsettled civil lawsuits that involved more than 100 survivors be dismissed, stating the statute of limitations in their cases had expired.
Strauss, who died in 2005, was found to have committed his alleged crimes from 1978-98 in a report commissioned by OSU in April 2018.
On Sept. 14, the panel ruled 2-1 to overturn Watson’s ruling with the majority opinion stating plaintiffs “adequately allege that they did not know and could not reasonably have known that Ohio State injured them until 2018.”
In simple terms, the panel declared survivors could not have reasonably known they had been injured until Ohio State announced the commissioning of what would become known as the Perkins Coie report in April 2018.
While there is precedent in the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for that stance, the panel’s dissenting opinion, written by Circuit Court Judge Ralph B. Guy Jr., pointed to other precedent that states the date of the actual injury starts the clock, not the discovery of an injury.
Strauss’s assaults are decades-old and in Ohio, adult victims of sexual assault must sue within two years of the attack or injury.
By ruling the discovery of injury in 2018 starts the clock, Guy wrote the majority’s decision “effectively nullifies any statute of limitations for Title IX claims based on sexual harassment.”
Last week, as Schyck prepared his Rotonda home for Ian’s arrival, Ohio State seized on Guy Jr.’s opinion to call for an en banc rehearing. It’s a rarely used legal maneuver. It is also rarely granted.
Typically, cases in circuit courts of appeal are decided by three-judge panels. Those judges are randomly selected from the 16 judges who make up the circuit. Those parties who wish to appeal a panel ruling can petition for the case to be reheard before all 16 circuit court judges. That is an en banc hearing.
A decision will be made some time later this year.
In Ohio State’s petition for the en banc hearing, the school’s special counsel evoked Guy’s opinion and stated the majority’s decision was “replete with precedent-setting errors of exceptional public importance.”
This week, Bowling Green, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland and Purdue joined in the petition via an amicus brief.
In the joint letter, the universities said the panel’s ruling could lead to a flood of Title IX lawsuits that “put schools in the impossible position of being forced to defend against claims where the only evidence remaining may well be the plaintiff’s own say-so.”
This latest chapter in the ongoing saga comes as no surprise to Schyck and Steve Snyder-Hill – one of the lead plaintiffs in the unsettled lawsuits.
“I’m not surprised at all because every step along the way with what Ohio State did, they haven’t backed down,” Schyck said. “They haven’t stopped fighting. They haven’t even made a nudge to do anything. The public perception is that Ohio State’s doing all this stuff, that they’re trying to make it right.
“It’s all bull,” Schyck continued. “They have done more damage than what Strauss did back in the seventies and eighties in terms of what they’ve done with their fighting. It’s kind of ironic because they say they don’t want to re-traumatize. Right.”
For an example of the school’s seeming duplicity, Schyck recounted the first time he spoke before the OSU board of trustees and what then-OSU president Michael Drake said to him afterward.
“He walked over after we were done, made a bee-line over to me and shook my hand,” Schyck said. “Why? I have no idea. He says, ‘Look, uh, you know, we appreciated your bravery and courage for coming up here and speaking and we won’t disregard this. We will make this right.’
“That’s what he told me,” Schyck continued. “And the next thing you know, within an hour, they file to dismiss it in court.”
That was before the first of the school’s settlements with survivors.
The $60 million paid out by the school to 296 survivors who settled pales in comparison to agreements in similar cases by Michigan State ($500 million to more than 300 survivors of Larry Nassar) and Michigan ($490 million to more than 1,000 victims of Robert Anderson), two of the schools who joined OSU’s petition via the amicus brief.
“The colleges who are supporting OSU's fight, is definitely something I am not surprised about,” Snyder-Hill said in an e-mail. “This is a huge case, and what is happening here is that the question is not that (statutes don’t) exist but whether or not the time starts (when) a school like OSU (is discovered to have) covered up and fraudulently concealed and enabled the abuse to occur.
“That is the main part of what is happening now,” Snyder-Hill continued. “So, OSU no doubt made all those calls to drum up support for an amicus in their defense of having this heard by the entire circuit. I know OSU was behind this. Those colleges didn't reach out to offer support.”
All seven colleges are within the Sixth Circuit’s geographic footprint.
Johnson declined to comment on why the universities joined Ohio State’s petition, suggesting that their motivations are found in the amicus brief.
“So naturally OSU realizes that it can't manipulate a court that isn't local, so my guess is they figure that if they can get all the colleges that are more local to the Sixth Circuit, then that is their 'in,' or way of trying to help sway the court. They are just plain evil.”
While he waits for news of whether the en banc rehearing is granted, Schyck will be preparing for a three-day visit with the producers of a George Clooney/HBO-backed documentary about the scandal.
“Every step along the way, Ohio State has done nothing but do exactly what they say they’re not doing,” Schyck said. "I have a friend on suicide watch because of this. There are people who have been affected by this and probably even more now because, back in the day, it was a physical thing. Now, it’s an emotional thing. The way (OSU) is fighting this, it’s bringing forward so much.”
Email Pat Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com
