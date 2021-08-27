ARCADIA — They couldn’t know it would take this long to feel this way again.
In the moments following DeSoto County’s dominating 24-7 victory over visiting Okeechobee on Friday night, some Bulldog players took a knee to offer a prayer. All gave first-year coach Sam Holland the game ball. All told the new guy they loved him.
“I didn’t do any of it. It was all those guys over there,” Holland said as the Bulldogs walked off the field two-by-two. “Those guys deserve this. They needed this.”
On Oct. 18, 2019, the Bulldogs defeated Estero 35-0 and improved to 6-2. They rushed for more than 250 yards and held Estero under 100 total yards.
Then they never won again, dropping the final two games of 2019 and all 10 in 2020. DeSoto County never scored more than 13 points in any of those games.
Cramps, penalties, fumbles and other miscues typical of a season-opener aside, DeSoto County dominated from start to finish against the Class 6A Brahmans.
Nazir Gilchrist took the handoff from Lane Fullerton on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage and raced 73 yards for a touchdown.
Tone set.
The offense continued to run the ball down Okeechobee’s throat throughout the evening while the defense seemingly got stronger each time out.
Okeechobee’s only points came on a 30-yard interception return just before halftime that closed the gap to 10-7. Lil’Dreco Thompkins pushed DeSoto’s lead to 17-7 on a 12-yard run, then Gilchrist bookended his breakout night with a 16-yard score with 5:58 to play.
The game ended with DeSoto County taking the victory formation at the Okeechobee 6.
KEY PLAYS: Shortly after DeSoto County lost a fumble, the Bulldogs’ defense got the ball back when Blas Cervantes mauled a Brahman running back and stripped him. The play staked DeSoto to the ball at the Okeechobee 37 and set up Thompkins’ touchdown. … Just after the Bulldogs went ahead 24-7, Ky’Shawn Snipes sacked and stripped Okeechobee quarterback Michael Burgarelli, allowing the Bulldogs’ offense to run out the clock.
KEY STATS: Gilchrist finished with 137 yards on just 9 carries. Thompkins added 68 on 4 touches. As a team, DeSoto County finished with 345 rushing yards on 43 carries and 352 total yards. … Defensively, the Bulldogs permitted 48 total yards. They were ferocious in the second half, limiting the Brahmans to just 2 totally yards on 12 plays. They also forced 3 second-half fumbles.
WHAT IT MEANS: A huge burden is off the team’s shoulders as the losing streak is no more. There remains plenty of work to do in order to clean up their plays – DeSoto was flagged 12 times for 105 yards – but the team saw what a summer of hard work can accomplish. Okeechobee played with depleted numbers due to quarantine issues. Next up is a road trip to Fort Meade, which went 6-4 a year ago.
QUOTE: “They’ve worked mighty hard. A long summer, a lot of changes through spring, and they never faltered. … Those guys have earned that.” – Holland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.