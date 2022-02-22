VENICE — Anyone who is willing to battle competitors for sport has to have at least a little bit of confidence.
Venice High wrestlers Blaine Taranto, Gage Wiggins and Dylan Smith embodied this sure-minded mentality this past weekend as each won an individual district title at Palmetto Ridge High School.
Those title-winning performances, along with third-place finishes from Dalton Peacock (126-pound weight class), Joey Oliver (132-pound weight class), Eric Beck (152-pound weight class) and Lucas Wheeler (182-pound weight class) helped Venice take third place as a team.
“I was very happy with our performance, especially in the medal round, where we went 7-2” Venice wrestling coach Pat Ryan said. “There were maybe two or three matches that we left out on the mat that we didn’t get our hand raised where we could have.
“It’s exciting. When you’re starting to peak and you’re wrestling your best at the end, that’s the goal.”
This upcoming weekend — beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday and ending Saturday evening — nine Indians will compete in the Region 3A-2 tournament at Osceola High School in Kissimmee.
Here’s a little more about the three district champions who will represent Venice:
Blaine Taranto
Record: 46-6
Weight class: 120 pounds
Height: 5-foot-9
Grade: 11th
Years wrestling: 7
Favorite wrestler(s): U.S. Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs and University of Michigan wrestler Nick Suriano.
Wrestling style: “I wrestle funky. I get into a lot of positions that people aren’t comfortable with at all, and I’m really comfortable in them. When I train, I put myself in every position possible, because you don’t know what can happen out there on the mat.”
Moment he knew he won districts: “Before I got there. If you don’t think you’re gonna win the match, the odds are you probably aren’t going to win. I go into every match thinking, ‘I’m not only going to beat this guy, I’m going to score as many points as possible.'
“Just because you don’t win every match, it doesn’t mean you can’t think you will. That’s a big part of my mentality in preparing for a match.”
Favorite cheat meal: Mom’s spaghetti or a Chipotle burrito ordered to his home via DoorDash.
Thoughts on regionals: “I’m just excited right now, really, for my coach and my teammates. I’ve been to state, but some of my team haven’t been. It’s an individual sport at this point in the season, but I want them to do well too, and experience what it’s like.”
Gage Wiggins
Record: 39-7
Weight class: 138 pounds
Height: 5-foot-8
Grade: 10th
Years wrestling: 11 years
Favorite wrestler(s): None
Wrestling style: “I like to do cradles. They’re easy and I have long arms.”
Moment when he knew he won districts: “Probably when I walked into the tournament. I had wrestled mainly everyone in my bracket, and I knew who they were.”
Favorite cheat meal: Publix Cobb salad. “They’re the only salad I can eat that tastes good.”
Thoughts on regionals: “I think I’m gonna do pretty well. There’s only a couple of people in my bracket who are tough. I’m gonna compete to win.”
Dylan Smith
Record: 12-3
Weight class: 195 pounds
Height: 6-foot
Grade: 12th
Years wrestling: 3
Favorite wrestler(s): ”Connor McGregor. I know he’s not a wrestler, but I like how he fights. I like his personality.”
Wrestling style: “I really like the ankle-pick. I usually rely on that. I like how easy it is because once you get them to step forward, gravity does all the work for you. You basically just grab their ankle, pull them forward, and they fall back.”
Moment he knew he won districts: “I kinda knew that I won after the semifinals because I wrestled the next-best kid and beat him. With him already out of the bracket, it was easy.”
Favorite cheat meal: Steak cooked medium-rare with mac and cheese on the side, prepared by his mom at home.
Thoughts on regionals: “I’m trying to place first at regionals. I know I have what it takes. I feel like this year is much better than last year. I’ve made a lot of improvements.”
